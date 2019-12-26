'Jharkhand Polls Indicate That AAP Will Return To Power In Delhi With A Thumping Majority'

On Wednesday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh commented on the recently released Jharkhand Assembly poll results stating that they were indicative of AAP's success in Delhi. He said that the Jharkhand Assembly poll results indicate that elections are being fought on "real issues" and hence he is sure that his party will come back to power for a second consecutive term in Delhi. The JMM-led 3-party alliance along with Congress and RJD obtained a majority in the 81-member Jharkhand assembly snagging 47 seats, which is more than the halfway mark.

"It is evident that AAP will come back to power in Delhi with a thumping majority. The results of Jharkhand indicate that now elections will be fought on local issues. Today, inflation, education, health are real issues. We have worked on these issues in Delhi," Sanjay Singh said.

'AAP ka Report Card'

AAP leader Sanjay Singh also stated that the Jharkhand results indicate that the people of Delhi will make Kejriwal win with a big majority since people seem to be voting for the work done by the MLAs and government.

The Delhi Chief Minister and Chief of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Arvind Kejriwal along with his other ministers on Tuesday presented a report of the work done by his government in the past five years. The report card which been released ahead of the Assembly polls scheduled in February next year titiled 'AAP ka Report Card' describes the top 10 achievements of the Delhi government in the past five years and it will be taken to 35 lakh households in the national capital as part of a door-to-door campaign, according to the party.

"It is our responsibility to present the report card of our performance. We are Sevak (servant) of the public and it is our responsibility to present the report card of our performance. The kind of historic majority we got in the last election, we have done the same kind of historic work in the last five years," Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal added.

