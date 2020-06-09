AAP's Sanjay Singh Questions LG's Overruling Of 'hospitals For Residents Only' Decision 

Soon after the meeting between LG Anil Baijal and other political parties amid the COVID crisis in Delhi, AAP leader Sanjay Singh has questioned the reason behind the overruling of 'hospitals for residents only' decision. Singh also stated that that the decision by LG was taken under pressure from the Manohar Khattar and Yogi Adityanath administrations in the neighbouring states. The Rajya Sabha MP added that the BJP has put the lives of Delhites at stake.

Furthermore, Singh opined that the UP and Haryana governments have failed to handle the situation and they have put the lives of people in danger. "The decision taken by LG will have massive consequences. He (LG) has no answers to give," Singh told ANI.

Meanwhile, BJP's Delhi chief Adesh Kumar told ANI, "All parties, except a few, agreed that Chief Minister's decision of not testing asymptomatic people & reserving beds for Delhi residents was wrong."

Sisodia accuses BJP

Earlier on Monday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia accused the BJP of pressurising the LG to make the decision. Kejriwal's Deputy, who also heads the national capital's Health Ministry, also accused the BJP of 'playing politics' over COVID-19 and attempting to fail the policies of state governments.

Speaking to ANI just hours after LG overruled the government decision on Monday, Sisodia said, "Delhi government had taken the decision after thorough deliberations so that people of Delhi could get beds and treatment if cases increase in future." The Deputy CM added that Kejriwal had planned how many beds were needed for how many cases and how will they be arranged as well.

LG overrules AAP's decision

Earlier in the day, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal overruled the AAP government's order to reserve government hospitals only for Delhi residents. In his capacity as the Delhi Disaster Management Authority Chairman, Baijal directed all departments and authorities to ensure that treatment is not denied to any patient regardless of his place of residence.

This decision is likely to provide relief to people from other states desiring to seek COVID-19 treatment in Delhi government hospitals. Currently, there are 28,936 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Delhi out of which 10,999 persons have recovered while 812 casualties have been reported.

