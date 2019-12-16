Sanjay Singh Slams BJP Over Uproar In Delhi, Says Police Behaviour Unacceptable

Aam Admi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh on Monday, December 16, has slammed the BJP over the violent uproar in the national capital and condemned the Delhi police. He said, "Delhi police's behaviour is not acceptable. Since Amit Shah has become the Home Minister, Delhi police have started beating up lawyers, students, farmers, handicapped, and women. It is extremely important right now to enquire and seek peace in Delhi's law and order." He further added, "Every time in the fear of losing votes, they choose to play dirty politics. In 2015 as well, they had tried to ruin the atmosphere in a similar way."

On the violence in Jamia

Speaking about the violent protests that erupted in Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia, the AAP leader said, "The law and order is constantly deteriorating in Delhi. AAP is worried about it. Our CM (Arvind Kejriwal) has also asked to meet Home Minister Amit Shah. Peace should be restored in Delhi as soon as possible. I appeal to the people in Delhi to not participate in any violent acts." Singh further appealed to the protesters to raise their voices and protest in a democratic manner. "Whatever has happened with the students in Jamia, AAP condemns it. The way the Delhi police entered the library and hostel and hit the students was wrong and unacceptable," he said.

Protests in Jamia

People protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) clashed with the police in New Friends Colony near Jamia Millia Islamia University, leaving nearly 60 people injured. Subsequently, there were reports of students being injured and detained as the police entered the Jamia campus. In the early hours of Monday, 50 students were released by the police from the Kalkaji police station and the New Friends Colony police station. Similar incidents were witnessed at the Aligarh Muslim University.

SC agrees to hear plea

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear petitions filed on behalf of students of Jamia Millia Islamia University over police action against them on Sunday during which many students were injured as police barged into the Jamia campus and resorted to lathi-charge and firing teargas shells. The Supreme Court, however, made it clear that one does not get a right to riot just because one is a student.

