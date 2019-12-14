AAP's Sanjay Singh: Government Should Reconsider CAA Amid Growing Violence

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh has said once again gone on record to criticize the Central Government's implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act.

READ: Former CM Tarun Gogoi: Never Seen Such Situation In Assam, It's Worse Than Emergency

Continues government's criticism

He said, "The government should take stock of the situation in North-East India. Yesterday I saw that in Tamil Nadu, there were protests and there has been anger across the state. I am going to reiterate and say that a country cannot be run as per the wishes of the government. The country has to be run as per the faith instilled by the people and following the constitution. If you destroy the constitution of the country, then there will be protests from everywhere. This is not a question of Hindu and Muslim, it is about saving the Constitution. There is a very scary and violent situation that has helped in Assam and the Union Government has to be blamed for that. It is because of the government's ill implementation that this situation has taken place."

He went on to add that the government should reconsider the steps that have been taken and also spoke about the measures adopted by Delhi police against the protestors which has led to the death of 4 people.

READ: US Issues Travel Advisory For Northeastern States Amid Anti-CAA Protests

What is CAA?

The Citizenship Amendment Act segregates and allows citizenship on the basis of religion. It seeks to provide citizenship to the minority communities namely Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, effectively excluding Muslims. This will be applicable to the members of these communities having arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014. Moreover, they will not be considered as illegal migrants.

READ: US Issues Travel Advisory For Northeastern States Amid Anti-CAA Protests

US issues travel warning

With the increasing violence in the State, the United States has issued a travel advisory for its citizens to "exercise caution" while travelling to the North-Eastern states of India and has also temporarily suspended "official travel" to Assam. In a statement on Friday, the US Embassy in New Delhi listed out precautions for American nationals currently staying in the northeastern states advising them to avoid areas with demonstrations and civil disturbances and to keep a "low profile".

READ: MEA: Japan PM Shinzo Abe's India Visit Deferred By Both Sides To Mutually Convenient Date

(with ANI inputs)