Sanjay Singh: Those Who Have A False Degree Are Asking Others To Prove Their Citizenship

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh heavily criticized the BJP government at the entre for turning a blind eye to the protests and the concerns of the people regarding the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 (CAB). He stated that the Bill is extremely dangerous for the Constitution and that it is an attempt to devalue the Constitution.

'Government has not mentioned the number of illegal immigrants from Bangladesh'

He said, "From what I am learning, entire Assam and North East is burning and those are disturbing news. The BJP politicians are having to bear the anger of the public. However, the Central government is being inconsiderate and is turning a blind eye to the situation and that is not at all right for the country. There are various incidents of violence across the country, people are protesting in the streets, but the Government is sleeping like Kumbhakarna. This clearly shows that the government is nota ta all concerned with the state of the country and all that is happening in the country. They are ready to do anything for power."

He went on to add that even the government's allies are not ready to align on this issue. He said, "The Shiv Sea is opposing this move, the JDU is re-thinking this process, other parties are also protesting against this Bill. If all the parties united, it can be rejected... The government has not at all mentioned the number of illegal immigrants from Bangladesh. The government decided to implement the NRC in Assam where people became stateless in Assam and other States as well. People will go mad just roaming around to make official documents. The people who have a false degree will ask others to prove their citizenship."

CAB introduced in Lok Sabha

The CAB was introduced in the Lok Sabha by the Home Minister on Monday afternoon and it was followed by a heated debate and discussion in the Lower House of the Parliament. The Bill has been declared unconstitutional by the opposition parties, saying that it segregates people on the basis of religion and is against the Constitution of India and the idea of secularism. The Congress party called the bill communal in nature and said that it was further dividing the country. Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot said the issue of citizenship was being politicised and that the government has a political motive behind the move.

