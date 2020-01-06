AAP Leader Sanjay Singh Visits AIIMS, Urges Home Minister's Intervention In JNU Violence

After violence broke out at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Sunday, January 5, visited the AIIMS hospital where some of the injured persons have been taken. Speaking from outside the hospital, Singh urged for Home Minister Amit Shah's intervention in the matter.

He said, "We have come to see them. What happened was unfortunate. A female faculty was attacked brutally. They hit her head. General Secretary Satish Chandra Yadav was attacked. Such incidents have happened which have disturbed the nation."

He further added, "Students are being attacked. Law and order situation getting worse in Delhi. This is extremely worrisome for us. If this is constantly happening in Delhi, then it is an issue of the law and order."

Attack in JNU

In a shocking development, a massive attack was reported inside Delhi's JNU campus on Sunday evening. According to sources, a mob of masked persons had gathered inside the campus, armed with lathis and rods, hitting at students and faculty members. Several students have been injured during the massive attack.

Read: Nishank urges JNU students to maintain peace, his ministry seeks report from university registrar

JNSU alleged ABVP for the attack

The JNU students union has alleged that the masked goons were from rival ABVP faction. Releasing a statement, the JNUSU said: "Right Now ABVP has gathered in huge numbers in Sabarmati Dhaba in JNU armed with lathis and rods. They are breaking glasses of hostels and cars. Yesterday they have been doing rampage in JNU to threaten students protesting against fee-hike. Several students including JNUSU President Aishi and JNUSU Gen Sec Satish Chandra Yadav are wounded. Right now, the ABVP goons from outside JNU have entered the campus."

Read: JNU administration condemns violence on campus, to file FIR against miscreants soon

Protests in JNU

The JNU students have been protesting since November against the fee hike in the university. The students' union has been on a strike against the Draft Hostel Manual which was approved by the Inter-Hall Administration. They claim that the manual has provisions for the fee hike, curfew timings and dress code restrictions for students.

Read: Amarinder Singh condemns JNU violence, calls out Delhi Police for being silent

They have said they will not end the strike till the Hostel Manual is withdrawn. It is said that after the fee hike is implemented, JNU will be the most expensive Central University. On November 18, hundreds of JNU students took to the streets to march to the Parliament, demanding a full rollback of the hostel fees.

Read: Vijay Goel condemns JNU violence, blames Congress-backed student bodies