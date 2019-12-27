Sanjeev Balyan's Sensational Claim: 'Why Were Madrassa Kids Brought For Protest?"

Making a sensational charge on Friday, BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh's Sanjeev Balyan has said that 10 to 12-year-old children studying in madrassas in UP were allegedly involved in stone-pelting. Hinting at the alleged role of Darul Uloom Deoband of Saharanpur in the alleged violence perpetrated on Police forces amid protest against the citizenship amendment act (CAA), he said there should be an inquiry. He also questioned why there were children in the protests when they do not understand what is CAA or NRC.

"Kargil MLA called me. He informed that one student of madrassa from Kargil was involved in stone-pelting. Who brought them? I will urge the administration to do a detailed inquiry of why students and small children from madrassas are taking part in protest when they don't understand CAA? Who is bringing them? Deoband is near Muzaffarnagar, so there can be a role, there should be an investigation," he said while speaking to media.

Internet shutdown on Friday

Taking precautionary measures in Uttar Pradesh, internet services have been snapped in almost 21 districts till Friday midnight, informed UP Director General of Police on Friday. Speaking to Republic TV, UP DGP OP Singh said that they have deployed paramilitary forces and rapid action forces in sensitive areas in view of possible violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The districts where the internet has been blocked include: Lucknow, Hapur, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Meerut, Kanpur, Ferozabad, Bareilly, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Rampur, Amroha, Bahraich, Muzaffarnagar, Sambhal, Shamli, Varanasi, Azamgarh, Moradabad, Agra, and Aligarh. Additionally, in Lucknow, SMS services of all service providers except BSNL has also been suspended.

READ: Internet services snapped in 22 districts; paramilitary forces deployed: UP DGP

The outreach of the Yogi government

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh government has also begun an outreach program with Muslim clerics and leaders over the amended Citizenship Act (CAA). During his meeting with the leaders of the Muslim community, the Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma had asserted that CAA was not violating the right of the Muslim community. On Sunday, he had claimed that Opposition parties are provoking Muslims against CAA.

READ: Odisha Cong chief won't act against 'burn everything' neta, preaches on ahimsa instead

On Tuesday, Dinesh Sharma said, "Uttar Pradesh should be peaceful. No matter what happens, it's always poor at loss. Uttar Pradesh is known for its unity, especially our Lucknow is very well-known. False propaganda being spread on social media is not good. The act is not violating the rights of Muslims. Some people are misusing the law."

Anti CAA protest

The Parliament passed the Citizenship Amendment Bill on December 11, following which widespread protest began opposing the Act. The protest took a violent turn after clashes between Delhi Police and Jamia Millia Islamia students. While students allege that Police used brutal force against them and Police allege that students stone-pelted. Following this incident on December 15, the protest began nationwide against the implementation of CAA and against Police brutality.

READ: BJP's working president Nadda chairs high-level meeting on CAA outreach program

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday while addressing a public rally at New Delhi's Ram Lila Maidan said that there has been no discussion on NRC those opposing CAA must first read it. This remark by the prime minister comes even as Home Minister Amit Shah has on several occasions, including in a speech in Rajya Sabha has spoken about a pan-India NRC. BJP, meanwhile, has planned an outreach program from January 1 to January 15 to clear the air on myths surrounding CAA.