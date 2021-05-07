Sanjeev Kapoor Speaks To Republic TV On Providing Free Meals To Healthcare Workers On Duty

Apart from healthcare staff who have been the ‘COVID warriors’ directly fighting the pandemic, there have been others who have become ‘COVID warriors’ by helping the frontline workers. One of them has been Sanjeev Kapoor, who has been providing food to the healthcare workers at various hospitals across the nation. Calling himself a ‘sutradhar’ (anchor) and crediting his other partners in this mission, the celebrity chef sought to put smiles on the hospital staff’s faces.

Sanjeev Kapoor speaks to Republic TV on COVID initiative

In an exclusive interview with Republic TV, Sanjeev Kapoor told , “Last year during the lockdown I thought of this idea. Right from the second day, we could facilitate this in many hospitals in Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, and partnered with the Taj group of hotels. We could execute it well and when the need went down, we discontinued it."

"10 days ago, I got a call from my friend and he introduced me to World Central Kitchen from the United States and they were keen to do something in India. And again we started and thought of what and how we can do, so we mobilised hospitals, kitchens and people," the entrepreneur continued.

Images from today’s @WCKitchen lunch delivery at Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad, India! Staff here are overwhelmed with the Covid surge…working non-stop, so we are delivering meals to 3 shifts with partners @SanjeevKapoor @TajHotels! Support #ChefsForIndia: https://t.co/IOcNBlaSJN pic.twitter.com/iNLkAqPZIx — Please wear a mask! Do it for the World please... (@chefjoseandres) May 5, 2021

Kapoor stated that he received help from his friends in the industry, saying that a lot of people want to contribute, do their bit. "So I would say that I am the sutradhar, but there are many good samaritans and organisations like World Central Kitchen and Taj Group of Hotels. We have using some of their hotels, flight kitchens, we are looking at doing it in many more cities. The response has been good."

"We have started this in Mumbai, we’re doing it in Cooper Hospital, Sion Hospital, Civil hospital in Ahmedabad, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital and Guru Tek Bahadur Hospital in Delhi. I would encourage viewers to reach out in this need, especially at government-run hospitals, where I felt there was more need. The idea and intent is that in all stress if we add a few more smiles to the lives of hospital staff, could be doctors, nurses, ward boys, cleaners, and try and motivate them, because whatever they do is beyond comparison, a big salute to them," he added.

Kapoor also stated that he had plans to expand it pan Indian to areas like Hyderabad and added that Bengaluru one should start in the next few days. Since he could not reach out to all hospitals, he said that he was looking at hospitals with a higher need, hospitals which are large, catering to a large number of people and especially to covid patients.

He stated that the intent was to give them safe and hygienic food, which is also tasty because it would motivate everyone. Among other factors they were looking into was that it should be healthy, something that also stays good for a long time, as they might not be able to eat it on time.

Opening up on the thought behind the initiative, Kapoor said, " The day after the lockdown was announced last year, I was made to feel redundant as I could do anything. I saw through one news channel a story about of Kasturba Gandhi hospital in Mumbai, which I did not know about. I felt we should do something."

Joined forces with @WCKitchen & @TajHotels to provide meals to Covid warriors at Cooper Hospital & Sion Hospital in Mumbai. Thank you to all those who are working tirelessly to keep us safe.

Let’s do our part and #stayhome & wear a mask properly if we must absolutely step out. pic.twitter.com/ZJ6CxV8eHO — Sanjeev Kapoor (@SanjeevKapoor) May 2, 2021

"I knew that the flight kitchens were empty, so that could be used and spoke to Puneet Chhatwal, MD of Taj Group of Hotels, batchmate and dear friend, and he too thought of ways in which we could work. So we used their light kitchens and hotels," he added.

"I also contacted people from the hospitality industry and restaurant owners and urged them to keep their hotels open, and bring people who live nearby as it would also give them employment," he said.

"We started small and kept on making it bigger. Not just hospital staff, through this initiative lakhs could be fed, even those who were migrating. We are hoping to scale this up further," he concluded.