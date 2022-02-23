Sanjeev Sanyal Appointed As Full-time Member Of PM Economic Advisory Council

Finance Ministry's Principal Economic Advisor Sanjeev Sanyal has been inducted as a full-time member of Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM), the chairman of the body Bibek Debroy announced on Tuesday. The appointment is for a tenure of two years.

"In continuation of this Secretariat communication regarding 'Re-constitution of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM)', the Prime Minister has approved the appointment of Sanjeev Sanyal, as a Full-Time Member in the EAC-PM, in the rank and pay of Secretary, on contract basis," said an official order by the cabinet secretariat.

The EAC-PM is an independent body constituted by the Union government to advise the prime minister on economic matters.

Sanjeev Sanyal had advised the finance ministry to devise economic policies during the pandemic. The veteran economist has been working with the financial markets since the 1990s and his induction to the EAC-PM is likely to help the top economic advisory body.

"We welcome Sanjeev Danyal as a full-time Member of EAC-PM," chairman of the body Bibek Debroy tweeted on Tuesday. Sanyal too thanked Debroy on the social media platform for welcoming him to the advisory body.

We welcome @sanjeevsanyal as a full-time Member of EAC-PM. @EACtoPM — Bibek Debroy (@bibekdebroy) February 22, 2022

About PEA Sanjeev Sanyal

Sanyal was appointed as Finance Ministry's principal economic adviser in February 2017 and was earlier the managing director at Deutsche Bank.

He steered the drafting of the 2021-22 Economic Survey, which projected India's economy to grow by 9.2% in FY22 and between 8% and 8.5% in FY23. This was because chief economic adviser V Anantha Nageswaran was appointed just two days prior to the Survey being tabled in the Parliament.

Sanyal was also a Fellow of the Royal Geographical Society, London, Visiting Scholar at Oxford University, Adjunct Fellow at the Institute of Policy Studies, Singapore, and a Senior Fellow of the World Wide Fund for Nature.