Sanjeev Sanyal Busts Myths Surrounding India's Freedom Struggle: WATCH FULL INTERVIEW

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami in the latest episode of Nation Wants to Know, economist and author of 'Revolutionaries: The Other Story of How India Won Its Freedom' Sanjeev Sanyal, who is also a member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, shared the 'other story' of the freedom struggle. He also shed light on revolutionaries who played a major role in the freedom movement and are missing from history or are known for their individual heroism and not as part of a wider movement.

In his book calling the other story of how India won its freedom, Sanyal said, "I think there is another story to how India won its freedom. It was not granted its freedom, it grabbed its freedom. It was not only through the non-violent movement. Throughout the British occupation, there was armed resistance to the British. This happened right from the Maratha and Sikhs and so on. In the 20th century, you see really strong armed resistance which is not just within India but spanning across the world from California, Persia to Japan there is this massive network that for half a century kept this resistance. I think this story needs to be told. Sadly it is barely mentioned in our textbooks."

Revolutionaries were deemed extremists: Sanyal

Sanyal said that he is challenging the perception that revolutionaries were extremists. "It is not the case that likes of Rash Behari Bose or Sachindra Nath Sanyal or Sri Aurobindo or Savarkar are forgotten. They are well-known names. You get the impression that what Bhagat Singh or Netaji may have done is an individual act of bravery, some peripheral thing, there was no grand strategy. That is not the case. All these people knew each other."

The noted economist said that INA was not the first attempt to cause a revolt in the British Indian Army. "In the first World War also Rash Behari Bose and Sachindra Nath Sanyal tried to cause an exact such a revolt. If failed but it is a different matter. In the second World War, Rash Behari Bose set up the INA, it was not Netaji who set it up. Then you have the great naval revolt of 1946. Again the same thing, a revolt in the British Armed forces. This was the key thing that revolutionaries were trying to do," Sanyal said.

'Role of non-violence movement was overplayed,' says Sanjeev Sanyal

"Armed resistance is the most natural of things. Almost every other country in the world employed it to gain freedom. There was nothing unique to us. The problem is that the story that we are told in the official sources is that somehow this movement in India for gaining freedom was uniquely non-violent. I'm challenging that. The non-violent movement did have a role. There was also the other movement which was a very large movement which did just involve a revolutionary network but has links to peasant movement or tribal revolt," the author said.

He said that the role of the non-violence movement was overplayed. "The revolutionaries were a big movement. Even big inside Congress. Big enough that Netaji was able to defeat the Gandhians in an open election within the Congress. But what happened at independence is that most of the big revolutionary movement leaders have been killed or died of natural causes or so on. The revolutionary had no leadership left when India became free. It essentially comes to be ruled by one faction of the Congress party. Perhaps, they are humans and overplay their role."

He said that the Congress faction went really wrong in this part. "They deliberately go out and suppress alternative narratives. One example is RC Majumdar- the greatest historian India has produced in modern times. He was simply pushed aside for bringing another side of the freedom struggle."

'Revolutionaries were inspired by India's long resistance to foreign occupation'

He said that revolutionaries were characters of their own times and were impacted by communalism, Irish nationalism and the rise of Japan. "There were many external influences. But the very important inspiration was India's long resistance to foreign occupation...Hindu revivalism is also an important part of that. The shakti stand of Hinduism had a deep impact on revolutionaries. There were also non-Hindu revolutionaries like Ashfaqulla Khan."

"This book is an attempt to try and tell the story. What we are trying to do is to see history from today's ideological lens. Their lens was different. For example, Bhagat Singh's guru is Sachindra Nath Sanyal, who is explicitly anti-Marxist. Their linkages are different...There are strong linkages between all these characters. Many of the streams of today's politics is derived from the revolutionary period. CPI and RSP are derived from Anushilan Samiti so as RSS...Swami Vivekanand was an inspiration across spectrum," Sanyal said.

Congress was a 'British experiment'

He said, "There were many such experiments. AO Hume creates this as the safety valve. For example, the Ghadarites who had lots of Sikhs within them and operated to a large extent in places like Canada through Gurudwaras, they were infiltrated by British intelligence. Agent called Hopkinson infiltrated the Gurudwaras in Canada as a way of subverting nationalist ideas. It is not surprising as the Khalistan movement actually emerges from the same gurudwaras in Canada."

Elaborating his case further, he stated, “Congress was originally, which many people forget, set up by the British themselves as a safety valve."

Furthermore, the author added, "Ghadarities, who had lots of Sikhs within them, operated to large extent in places like Canada through Gurudwaras. An agent called Hopkinson infiltrated Gurudwaras in Canada as a way of subverting nationalist ideas. It is not very surprising that the Khalistan movement emerges out of the same Gurudwaras in Canada. To this day, it has an impact."

Sanyal said that there was a large collaborationist class in India that tried to undermine the revolutionary movement.

"At the very least, we need to be very clear that there was a large collaborationist class in India. This class tried everything to undermine the revolutionary movement. One of the great tragedies of Indian History is that after 1947 after most of the revolutionaries were killed, jailed or eliminated, this collaborationist class actually continued to be in power," Sanyal said.

He stated that Lala Lajpat Rai, Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Bipin Chandra Pal were also sidelined. On the role of Hindu revivalism in the freedom struggle, Sanyal highlighted the contributions of Sri Aurobindo, who rebelled against his father, who was extremely westernised, to remain connected to his Hindu roots.

"He (Sri Aurobindo) refuses to join the Civil Services, even though he passes all the exams. And he comes to Baroda, and he begins to build this new narrative and he became a very passionate Devi worshipper at this stage in his life", Sanyal said. "He wants to set up this Bhawani Mandir, to create this network of warrior monks". Sanyal further underscored the practices of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar who pledged before the Bhawani deity when he started out as a revolutionary.

"You see this same imagery coming through very repeatedly in all these revolutionary literature (and) the terminologies they use. Even the song Vande Mataram, other than the first two stanzas, others have a strong amount of Shakti imagery", the author said. "So this is an important strand of our freedom struggle. It should not be very surprising because a large majority of Indians are indeed Hindu. The fact that they consider this country as their sacred land would not unnaturally have inspired the freedom movement. So I don't know why we should be embarrassed about it because it is a fact of history", Sanyal further said.

'Motilal Nehru did belong to loyalist faction but...,' says Sanyal

The author also spoke on Sayajirao III Gaekwad of Baroda's courageous act in the Delhi Durbar of 1911 when he broke the protocol by just bowing once, partly, instead of three times to the king-emperor before around and walking away. Motilal Nehru criticised Gaekwad's action.

In a letter to Jawaharlal Nehru, Nehru said, "I am sorry to say that the Gaekwad has fallen from the high pedestal he once occupied in public estimation."

"Motilal Nehru did belong to what would be called the loyalist faction but to be fair to him where he did support the revolutionaries and Swaraj faction. There was no doubt that he was a politician of his time. He was playing to whatever happened to be the audience there was. He belonged to the moderate faction and later on, he joined Swaraj which was derived from the Lal-Bal-Pal faction. At times, he did support revolutionaries," Sanyal said.

Sanjeev Sanyal said that the lobby hates him because he is beginning to question some cherished mythologies and bringing some inconvenient conversations back.