Sanjeev Sanyal Exposes 'cancel Culture' Hypocrisy; Backs Guru Prakash On Detailed LSR Talk

Member of Economic Advisory Council to Prime Minister's office Sanjeev Sanyal on Thursday spoke about the issue wherein BJP leader Guru Prakash Paswan was 'de-platformed' by the left-wing university political group Students' Federation of India (SFI). It is pertinent to mention that Paswan was going to speak at the Lady Shri Ram College (LSR) on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti, however, the BJP leader was denied the opportunity because of his political alliance.

In connection with the same, Indian author Sanjeev Sanyal took to Twitter and expressed his disagreement due to which the BJP leader was unable to speak. He further alleged that the self-appointed 'guardians' had panicked and hence, they de-platformed Guru Prakash Paswan. Sanjeev Sanyal posed a straight face question to the 'guardians' and went on to ask them, ''Can the Subaltern speak?"

Can the Subaltern speak?



Well, it turns out that they can, and do not need to be "represented".



And when they do stand up, their self-appointed guardians panic and try to de-platform them.@IGuruPrakash — Sanjeev Sanyal (@sanjeevsanyal) April 14, 2022

Notably, Guru Prakash Paswan is also an Assistant Professor for the subject of Law at Patna University and an adviser at the Dalit India Chambers of Commerce and Industry. The BJP leader has also co-authored 'Makers of the Modern Dalit History' with Sudarshan Ramabadran. It is to be noted that BJP leader Paswan was going to give a talk on the topic - 'Ambedkar beyond Constitution.'

Reflective of their feudalistic & elitist mindset where they don't want a subaltern voice: Guru Prakash Paswan

Talking exclusively to the Republic Media Network on April 14, Guru Prakash Paswan said that the feudalistic and elitist mindset within the universities are not letting him speak. He further added this is 'intolerance of the highest level.' Guru Paswan further said, "The message I received shows, and it is something that is deeply problematic, that on a day when we are commemorating the chief architect of the Constitution in India, we believe in our constitutional value of debate, we say that dissent is the essence of democracy and some students of SFI affiliation are not letting me speak at the institution...This is reflective of their feudalistic and elitist mindset where they don't want a subaltern voice."

Image: Facebook/Sanjeev Sanyal