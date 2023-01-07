Sanjeev Sanyal On Why 'Hindu Revivalism Is An Important Strand Of Indian Freedom Struggle'

Economist, Member of Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council, and author Sanjeev Sanyal has a new book coming into the market, which will add to the list of his best-selling creations so far. Titled "Revolutionaries: The Other Story of How India Won Its Freedom", the book dives deep into revered freedom fighters such as Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad and Subhas Chandra Bose who chose to win India's independence through armed resistance.

Ahead of the release of his book, Sanyal appeared on the latest edition of Nation Wants to Know with Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and skimmed briefly through the ideas and the protagonists of his book. During the interaction, Sanyal also discussed the role of Hindu revivalism in the freedom struggle and why Indian history is now seen through coloured lenses.

Role of Hindu revivalism in freedom struggle

In contrast to popular belief that leaders such as Bhagat Singh and Chandrashekhar Azad engaged in sporadic acts of defiance occassionally, Sanyal's book explores how both right winged and left winged revolutionaries were collectively active for a much longer period than many people know. Sanyal cited the sacrifices of Bhagat Singh, who extensively read German philosopher and a staunch advocate of communism, Karl Marx, but had a nationalist agenda and looked up to Sanchindra Nath Sanyal, who is believed to be anti-Marxist as his Guru.

He also shed light on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) which has some of its elements, including the idea of Shakhas, derived from Shri Aurobindo Ghosh's pamphlet 'Bhawani Mandir'. Talking about the role of Hindu revivalism in freedom struggle, Sanyal underscored the contributions of Shri Aurobindo, who rebelled against his father, who was extremely westernised, to stay connected to his Hindu roots.

"He (Shri Aurobindo) refuses to join the Civil Services, even though he passes all the exams. And he comes to Baroda, and he begins to build this new narrative and he became a very passionate Devi worshipper at this stage in his life", Sanyal said. "He wants to set up this Bhawani Mandir, to create this network of warrior monks". Sanyal further underscored the practices of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar who pledged before the Bhawani deity when he started out as a revolutionary.

"You see this same imagery coming through very repeatedly in all these revolutionary literature (and) the terminologies they use. Even the song Vande Mataram, other than the first two stanzas, others have strong amount of Shakti imagery", the author said.

"So this is an important strand of our freedom struggle. It should not be very surprising because a large majority of Indians are indeed Hindu. The fact that they consider this country as their sacred land would not unnaturally have inspired the freedom movement. So I don't know why we should be embarrassed about it because it is a fact of history", Sanyal further said.