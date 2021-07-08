Sanofi, GSK Receive Green Signal For Phase 3 Trial Of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate In India

In a significant development to aid the country's battle against COVID-19, Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) have been given approval for their Phase 3 clinical study in India to assess the safety, efficacy and immunogenicity of their adjuvanted recombinant-protein COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

Sanofi, in a statement on Thursday, said that the global, randomised, double-blind Phase 3 study will include more than 35,000 volunteers aged 18 and older across the globe covering areas such as the US, Asia, Africa, and Latin America.

"India is participating in Sanofi Pasteur's pivotal Phase 3 study, and subject to subsequent approvals, we should soon begin enrollment of study participants in the country," Sanofi Pasteur India, Country Head, Annapurna Das said.

On the evolving nature of the virus, thus becoming more virulent and transmissive, Annapurna Das said, "we are anticipating what will be needed in the coming months and years, and accordingly, have adapted our vaccine development program."

World wide Phase 3 trials began in May

Although Sanofi and GSK have received a green signal on Thursday for Phase-3 trials in India, the two pharmaceutical companies had already begun their phase-3 trials in other countries in May. The two pharmaceutical firms aimed at testing their jab for the original SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.351 variant, first detected in South Africa.

The firms had then stated that they planned to test the efficacy of their vaccine formulations against the original D.614 virus (originated in Wuhan) and the B.1.351 variant which was first detected in South Africa.

India's COVID-19 situation

The fight against COVID-19 in India continues even as the country has moved on from the devastating second wave of COVID-19. On Thursday, India recorded 45,892 new COVID-19 cases and 817 deaths in the past 24 hours. Although the number of new cases still remains over 40,000, it is still significantly lesser than the numbers that were recorded during the peak of the second wave when new cases had gone over the four lakh mark.

Vaccination is an important weapon against COVID-19 as it significantly reduces the chances of fatality when contracted with Coronavirus. So far India has been using three vaccines in its vaccination drives across the country i.e. Covishield manufactured by Serum Institute of India, Covaxin developed and produced by Bharat Biotech and Russian vaccine Sputnik V.

India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country exceeded 36.45 crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday. More than 31,04,426 vaccine doses have been administered on Wednesday, as per the 7 pm provisional report, the ministry said. Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated over 10 lakh beneficiaries of the 18-44 years age group for the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, the ministry said. The new phase of universalisation of Covid vaccination commenced on June 21.