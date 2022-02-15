Sansad TV YouTube Channel Hacked, Name Changed To 'Ethereum'

On Tuesday, February 15, the YouTube account of Sansad TV, which broadcasts live proceedings of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha was terminated by the platform. The channel was closed as it violated YouTube’s 'Community Guidelines'. It is not clear which guidelines were violated by the YouTube channel.

Providing details on the channel issue, a press release read, "YouTube channel of Sansad TV got comprised due to unauthorised activities by some scamsters on February 15, 2022, including live streaming on this channel".

It is further mentioned that the channel's name has been changed to 'Ethereum' by the attacker. YouTube has started working on fixing the security issue.

Sansad TV YouTube channel

In the morning hours, the YouTube account showed a 404 error, with a message which said that “This page isn’t available. Sorry about that. Try searching for something else”. A mail has been sent to Google, which owns YouTube regarding the issue but there is no response received yet.

YouTube’s Community Guidelines outline, “what type of content isn’t allowed” on the platform, and apply to all kinds of content including videos, comments on the videos, as well as the links and thumbnails.

These guidelines are imposed by the platform to consider every content equally for everyone by “using a combination of human reviewers and machine learning”.

“Our policies aim to make YouTube a safer community while still giving creators the freedom to share a broad range of experiences and perspectives,” the platform’s community guidelines note stated.

Some of the reasons why YouTube suspends the playback of a video or terminates the account. include spam and deceptive practices, sensitive content, fake engagement, child safety, impersonation, nudity and sexual content, suicide and self-injury, and vulgar language.

Sansad TV launched

In September 2021, Sansad TV, a news channel combining the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha TV, was launched at a function presided over by Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Speaker Om Birla.

PM Modi had referred to the channel as the new voice of Parliament and that the channel adds another important chapter to the parliamentary system.

(Image: Sansad TV YouTube channel)