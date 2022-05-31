Sanskriti Bachao Manch Sends Memorandum To PM Demanding Survey Of Bhopal's Jama Masjid

In a recent update to the controversy over Jama Masjid in Bhopal, the Sanskriti Bachao Manch has sent a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanding the survey of the masjid. A memorandum was sent through speed post asking for the archaeological department's investigation of the Jama Majid.

Chandrashekhar Tiwari, president of the Sanskriti Bachao Manch told Republic TV, "We hope PM Modi will take cognizance of our demand to conduct a survey of the Masjid".

Providing details of the Hindu side claims, he informed that in the Bhopal State Gazetteer-1908 the British, the mosque has been told to have a Shiva temple and after 50 years, in 1958, the Waqf registration of the mosque was done.

Referring to a book of the first woman ruler of Bhopal, Kudsia Begum, 'Hayate Qudsi', Chandrashekhar Tiwari stated that the mosque was built between 1832 and 1857 AD, it further mentions a Shiva temple in the mosque.

Amid the Gyanvapi mosque survey row, the political turmoil over the historic Jama Masjid in the capital Bhopal is intensifying day by day, as Sanskriti Bachao Manch and Muslim organizations continue to clash over the issue.

Chandrashekar has sent a memorandum to Home Minister Narottam Mishra too, claiming that there was a 'Shiva Temple' at Jama Masjid.

Gyanvapi survey

On May 20, the Supreme Court order transferred the suit on the Gyanvapi Masjid dispute from the civil judge (senior division) Varanasi to the district judge owing to the sensitivity of the case. The case is pertaining to a plea filed by a group of Hindu women that have sought year-long access to offer prayers at a Hindu shrine. On April 26, the court of Civil Judge of Varanasi ordered videography by the advocate commissioner of the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi mosque complex and other places after Eid and to submit a report by May 10.

It is to be noted that the Gyanvapi mosque survey controversy dates back to 1991 when local priests filed a number of petitions in Varanasi district court seeking permission to worship in the Gyanvapi complex.

The petitioners contended that a part of the Kashi Vishwanath Mandir was demolished in the 17th century and Gyanvapi Masjid was built on the orders of Mughal ruler Aurangzeb.

