Samyukt Kisan Morcha Slams Disha Ravi's Arrest; Demands 'immediate Release'

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha on Sunday strongly condemned the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi, demanding her 'unconditional and immediate release.' The SKU, which consists of nearly 41 farmer unions slammed the Delhi Police over the 22-year-old's arrest, who has been named as the 'key conspirator' in the 'toolkit' probe.

"Samyukt Kisan morcha condemns the arrest of young climate change activist Disha Ravi, who stood in support of the farmers. We also demand her immediate unconditional release," the body said.

Disha Ravi sent to 5-day police custody

Delhi police's special cell arrested 22-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi for allegedly disseminating the protest 'toolkit' related to farmers' protests on social media. The original 'toolkit', first shared by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg exposed a massive international conspiracy against India, its government, and select Indian companies, after which it was shortly deleted with an edited, watered-down version of it being posted online.

The updated 'toolkit' claimed-- "India has a long history of human rights violations, violence, and a cruel indifference for its most vulnerable citizens" adding that "It is paramount to put international pressure on India’s Government."

Disha, the co-founder of Fridays for Future (FFF) has been named by the Delhi Police for being the person who had edited the 'toolkit' first shared by Greta on February 3. The public prosecutor, on behalf of the Delhi Police, alleged a large conspiracy against the government of India to rebuild the Khalistan group via the toolkit and claimed that there were thousands of people involved in it. The toolkit's original creator—Mo Dhaliwal, from the Poetic Justice Foundation is a Canadian-born Sikh with links pro-Khalistani group Sikhs For Justice.

In her defence, Disha Ravi has claimed that she had edited just two lines of the 'toolkit' and said that she was influenced by the farmers' protests and thereby extended her support to them. However, the police have stated that she had edited the document 'multiple times'. She has been remanded to police custody for five days by the Patiala House.

