Sao Jacinto Islanders & Goa Naval Area's Team Hoist Tricolour Ahead Of Independence Day

The Sao Jacinto islanders along with the members of the Goa Naval Area jointly hoisted the national flag on the island on Saturday, as the feud reported earlier on Friday was resolved.



Taking to the microblogging platform Twitter, Defence Public Relation Officer Mumbai tweeted the pictures of the ceremony, where the national flag was hoisted at different locations. In the tweet, Defence PRO wrote, “ As part of commemoration of #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav for 75 years of #IndianIndependence, a team from Goa Naval Area #IndianNavy hoisted the National Flag at Chorao, Divar and Jacinto islands at #Goa.”



This comes after the Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant exhorted strict action against St Jacinto islanders who had restrained the members of Goa Navy to unfurl the national flag at the island on the eve of India’s Independence Day. Goa CM issued a strong warning against those opposing the unfurling of the national flag on Independence Day. Issuing a statement, the CM has warned that such acts will not be tolerated and that all such 'anti-national activities' will be dealt with, with an iron fist.



It is unfortunate and shameful that some individuals at St Jacinto Island have objected to Hoisting of the National Flag by the Indian Navy on the occasion of India's Independence Day. I condemn this and want to state on record that my Government will not tolerate such acts.1/2 — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) August 13, 2021

The row over the unfurling of the national flag in Goa blew up after the Indian Navy on Friday cancelled the unfurling of the tricolour at Goa's at Sao Jacinto Island ahead of Independence Day. The Navy's decision came amid protests by locals who claimed that they did not want the Central or state government to carry out any activities on the island.



I have requested the Indian Navy to go ahead with their original plan and have assured full cooperation from Goa Police. These attempts of Anti-India activities shall be dealt with an iron fist. It will always be Nation First.2/2 — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) August 13, 2021





Indian Navy cancelled flag hoisting amid protests

As part of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ to commemorate 74 years of Independence, the Indian Navy and the Ministry of Defence had planned to unfurl the National Flag in Islands across the nation between August, 13-15. Issuing a statement, the Indian Navy stated that the plans for Jacinto Island were being cancelled after objection.

"A team from Goa Naval Area visited islands of Goa including Sao Jacinto Island as part of this pan India initiative. However, the plan at Jacinto Island had to be cancelled as the same was objected to by the residents. This initiative was undertaken nationwide to instill a sense of patriotism and celebrate the run-up to the 74th Independence Day.



Image: Defence PRO Mumbai/Twitter