'Sapne Saakar Karna': US Envoy Garcetti Shares Insights Of PM's Visit To States

United States Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti shared insights of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent US visit. Speaking at the ‘Peace Prosperity, Planet, and People Event, a New Chapter for US-India’ event at the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, Garcetti spoke in Hindi twice. He used the phrase 'sapne sakaar karna', which means realising your dream.

The US envoy said, "I am a big fan of that idea. As many here know that I’m from California, which is a place where people dream big and they come to life. But I don’t need to convince anyone here of this. India is also a place where dreams become reality every day. In India, a young boy selling tea grew up to lead his country on a global stage. In India, a Santal teacher rose to become the president of her country. Interestingly enough in the US, it’s the son of a blue-collared worker and a daughter of two immigrants, who lead our country as well. Our countries have so much in common”.

“Indian dreams and American dreams are two sides of the same coin. Because we have the same vision, and people want to achieve success for our communities, and our families. We embrace possibilities, new opportunities, knowledge, and the chance to make a difference,” he added.

Garcetti shares insights of PM Modi's visit to US

Sharing interesting insights with regard to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit, Garcetti said, "I saw an incredible celebration of the bond between the world’s two great democracies. As President Biden rightly put it ‘I saw a defining partnership of this century’. I saw the power of transformative friendship. As PM Modi said, ‘The scope of our cooperation is endless and the chemistry of our relations is effortless."

The US envoy added, “India conducts more military exercises with the US than with any other country. It is time for us to reframe our vision, reset it, and make it real. The US and India are better when we work together for peace and prosperity."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on his maiden state visit to the US from June 21-24, during which he led a special yoga event at the UN Headquarters, held bilateral talks with President Biden at the White House and also addressed the UN Congress.