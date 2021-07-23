Sarang Helicopter Display Mesmerises Audience At MAKS Air Show In Russia

The Sarang Helicopter Team of the Indian Air Force continues to captivate audiences from across the world with its mesmerising helicopter aerobatics display, as the show enters its fourth day. Being the only rotary wing display team at the air show, Sarang has already set the local media abuzz and has received rave compliments from everyone. Four Sarang helicopters are participating in the display at the MAKS Air Show.

‘Sarang’, is the Sanskrit name for ‘Peacock’, the national bird of India. The synchronised aerial ballet of four beautifully painted metal birds draws comparisons with the graceful dance of peacocks. While it is natural to expect daring manoeuvres and precise formation by fixed-wing aircraft, it is appreciably difficult to do the same in helicopters, owing to the unstable nature of rotary-wing.

The dexterity and temperament required for display flying is acquired and honed through rigorous training and confidence in one’s own flying ability, faith in fellow team members, and absolute trust in the machine. The display is not just about flying and a lot of effort goes on behind the scenes where maintenance personnel work hard to keep the machines in excellent condition for all flying tasks. The flying manoeuvres are accompanied by a live, running commentary which is complimented with peppy music in the background. The discipline, training, and coordination of the Sarang Helicopter pilots has left the viewers at MAKS spellbound.