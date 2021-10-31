Sardar Patel charted India's destiny after Independence: Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow, Oct 31 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was not only the architect of free India, but also someone who charted its course after the Independence.

Adityanath made the comment on the occasion of the 146th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel -- also celebrated as National Unity Day -- and flagged off 75 motorcycles from his official residence here.

"Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was not only the architect of free India, but also decided the direction, which free India has to take.

“As the first Home Minister and Deputy Prime Minister of India, he unmasked all conspiracies, as at that point of time, there were a number of foreign powers which did not want India to stay united,” Adityanath said on the occasion.

He said Patel with his farsightedness brought together many provinces of the country, and helped turn it into the “biggest democracy of the world”.

"Sardar Patel with his wisdom and far-sightedness, made all the 563 self-governing states a part of India, and laid the foundation of an integrated India,” Adityanath said.

The Chief Minister also administered oath of unity on the occasion. PTI NAV VN VN

