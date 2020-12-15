Sardar Patel Death Anniversary: PM Modi, Other Leaders Remember The 'Iron Man Of India'

On the 70th death anniversary of the 'Iron Man of India', Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, several leaders paid tributes to the stalwart. Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Sardar Patel who laid the foundation of a strong and prosperous India. He stated that Patel's path will always inspire everyone to protect the unity, integrity and sovereignty of the country. Apart from PM Modi, many other leaders including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar, BJP national president JP Nadda and many others paid respect to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

सशक्त, सुदृढ़ और समृद्ध भारत की नींव रखने वाले लौह पुरुष सरदार वल्लभभाई पटेल को उनकी पुण्यतिथि पर शत-शत नमन। उनके दिखाए मार्ग हमें देश की एकता, अखंडता और संप्रभुता की रक्षा करने के लिए सदा प्रेरित करते रहेंगे। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 15, 2020

National leaders pay tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

Amit Shah taking to Twitter stated that Sardar Patel was a symbol of 'unity and power of India.' Shah's tweet in Hindi can be roughly translated into: "The life and personality of Sardar Patel is so vast that it is not possible to get it into words. Sardar Saheb is the symbol of unity and power of India, he solved complex problems and shaped a united India. His steadfast leadership and national dedication will always guide us."

सरदार पटेल जी का जीवन और व्यक्तित्व इतना विराट है, जिसे शब्दों में पिरो पाना संभव नहीं है।



सरदार साहब भारत की एकता और शक्ति के प्रतीक हैं, उन्होंने जटिल से जटिल समस्याओं का समाधान कर एक अखंड भारत को आकार दिया। उनका दृढ़ नेतृत्व और राष्ट्र समर्पण सदैव हमारा मार्गदर्शन करता रहेगा। pic.twitter.com/YBpYENO3j9 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 15, 2020

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar also paid respects to Sardar Patel on his death anniversary. Saluting Patel, BJP national president JP Nadda said that he devoted his entire life for the 'unity and integrity of the nation'. 'Sardar Patel's selfless patriotism and determination is inspiring for all of us.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel death anniversary

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel who was born on 31st October 1875 had a fundamental role in merging all the princely states in India. He was called the 'Iron Man of India' because he managed to unite all 562 princely states of the pre-independent British India to build the Republic of India as we know today. The Iron Man of India served as the First Deputy Prime Minister of India as well as the Home Minister during the political integration of India and the Indo-Pakistani War of 1947. Sardar Patel died on 15 December 1950 and this year marks his 70th Death Anniversary.

