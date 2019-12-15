On Sardar Patel's 69th Death Anniversary, Political Leaders Pay Tribute To Iron Man

On the 69th death anniversary of the 'Iron Man of India', Sardar Vallabhai Patel, leaders from across the country tweeted their tributes to the stalwart leader paying their regards to the man who is credited to 'single-handedly uniting' the country. Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted his respects to Patel calling him 'a source of inspiration for all'.

अपने दृढ़ संकल्प और मजबूत इच्छाशक्ति से एक संगठित व अटूट भारत की कल्पना को चरितार्थ करने वाले सरदार पटेल हम सभी के लिए प्रेरणा के अद्वितीय स्त्रोत हैं। वह सच्चे अर्थों में भारत रत्न थे, जिन्होंने न सिर्फ आज़ादी में अहम भूमिका निभाई बल्कि उसके बाद देश को एक करने का भी बीड़ा उठाया। pic.twitter.com/YhDK3bBFcQ — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 15, 2019

"Sardar Patel is a unique source of inspiration for all of us with his determination and strong will to reflect the vision of an organized and unwavering India. He was truly a Bharat Ratna, who not only played an important role in independence but also pioneered the integration of the country after that," read his tweet.

Read: Nehru intruded in Home Minister Sardar Patel's domain on J&K: MoS PMO

National leaders pay tribute

Apart from Amit Shah, BJP leader and Chief Minister of Karnataka, B.S. Yediyurappa also sent out his tribute and thanked Sardar Patel for 'integrating the identities of Indians.'

Heartfelt tribute to the #IronMan of India, Sri #SardarVallabhbhaiPatel,on his Punyatithi

It's his vision&determination that united us as a country,integrated our identities &helped India grow into a formidable global force.We will be forever thankful

to him for his contribution pic.twitter.com/T6WHEmlp2W — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) December 15, 2019

Congress leader and Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot also paid his respects to Patel in his tweet that read, "Humble tributes to first Home Minister of India, #SardarVallabhbhaiPatel, on his death anniversary. He was one of the leading figures of the freedom movement, who with his wisdom ensured Nation’s unity and integration after independence."

Read: WATCH: Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad pays tribute to Sardar Patel

Chief Minister of Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar called Sardar Patel 'a key force in uniting the states of India.'

Paying tribute to the Iron Man of India Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who was the key force in uniting the different States of India!#SardarPatel #SardarVallabhbhaiPatel pic.twitter.com/EE5L6oNI3h — Ajit Pawar (@AjitPawarSpeaks) December 15, 2019

Apart from him, NCP's Ajit Pawar also paid his regards to Sardar Patel saying, "Paying tribute to the Iron Man of India Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who was the key force in uniting the different States of India!" Earlier PM Modi had tweeted his regards to Patel and said that the people of the country will remain 'eternally inspired by his exceptional service to the nation.'

The man who united India

Sardar Patel who was born on 31st October 1875 had a fundamental role in merging all the princely states in India. Patel was called the 'Iron Man of India' because he managed to unite all 562 princely states of the pre-independent British India to build the Republic of India as we know today. He served as the First Deputy Prime Minister of India as well as the Home Minister during the political integration of India and the Indo-Pakistani War of 1947. Sardar Patel died on 15 December 1950 and this year marks his 69th Death Anniversary.

Read: PM Modi pays tribute to Sardar Patel on his death anniversary