Sardar Vallabhbhai Covid Special Hospital To Be Ready By Next Week For 500 Patients: DRDO

DRDO is once again preparing the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Covid Special Hospital in New Delhi for the treatment of Corona patients. This Covid special hospital was built last year after the intervention of Home Minister Amit Shah. The DRDO had installed the 1000 bed capacity hospital that treated Covid patients till February this year after which it was closed due to a low number of Covid cases.

Once again when the cases are surging the Government has directed the DRDO to make the hospital ready for the treatment of the patients. The DRDO is installing the Covid treatment beds, ICU units and ventilators already present in the biggest Covid special hospital. The DRDO scientists and Army Medical Corps officials are together supervising the installation of the medical equipment at the Sardar Patel Vallabhbhai Vividh hospital near the CGDA complex in New Delhi. DRDO is working to make the hospital functional with hundreds of workers on task 24×7. The 500 Covid ICU units, beds and 500 ventilators were procured under the PM cares Fund last year. According to the DRDO officials, the first 250 to 300 beds will be ready to admit patients in the next three days. Thereafter, another 250 to 300 beds will be made available in the coming week. The Doctors and paramilitary staff from the Army will be deployed in this hospital once it is ready.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has also directed the DRDO to establish two Covid special hospitals in Lucknow as soon as possible. The teams from the DRDO have already reached Lucknow where they are on a mission to establish two Covid special hospitals with 250 to 300 Covid beds each at two different locations. These new facilities will strengthen the Lucknow Covid capabilities by 600 new beds.

The DRDO officials claim soon the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Hospital will be ready to treat patients in Delhi while the upcoming Covid Hospitals in Lucknow will also be ready for treating patients in a few days.

(Credits-PTI/@DRDO-INDIA/TWITTER)