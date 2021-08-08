Sarla Thukral's Birth Anniversary: Google Honours India's First Woman Pilot With Doodle

On the occasion of Sarla Thukral's 107th birth anniversary, on August 8, Google has honored the first Indian woman to ever fly an aircraft with a unique doodle portraying her extraordinary achievement. The doodle was illustrated by artist Vrinda Zaveri.

In a statement, the company said, “We planned to run this same doodle honoring Sarla Thukral in India last year. However, when the tragic plane crash occurred in Kerala, we withheld the doodle out of respect to the event and relief effort. Though we don’t usually run doodles more than once, Thukral left such a lasting legacy for women in aviation that we decided to run the doodle this year in honor of her 107th birthday".

Speaking about the doodle illustration, Vrinda stated, "At age 21, dressed in a traditional sari, she stepped into the cockpit of a small double-winged plane for her first solo flight. Lifting the craft into the sky, she made history in the process.".

Story of Sarla Thukral

Sarla Thukral was born in Delhi, British India, on August 8, 1914, and later moved to Lahore. She began her pilot training after getting inspired by her husband, who was an airmail pilot and hailed from a family of fliers.

Speaking on her husband's support in fueling her dream, Sarla Thakral had said "My husband was the first Indian to get airmail pilot's license and flew between Karachi and Lahore. It wasn't so much of him though. My father-in-law was even more enthusiastic and got me enrolled in the flying club. I knew I was breaching a strictly male bastion but I must say the men, they never made me feel out of place".

Sarla stepped into the cockpit in a saree at a time when aviation was only about men. She obtained her 'A' license after accumulating over 1000 hours of flying. But, due to the World War II outbreak, her civil training was suspended. This was a speed-breaker in her career as she was looking for the group 'B' license which would've authorized her to fly as a commercial pilot.

Later, her pilot dreams went to rest after her husband died in a plane crash while she was training in Jodhpur.

Sarla then took up jewellery making, saree designing, painting, and designing in National School of Drama.

(Image credit: GOOGLE/TWITTER)