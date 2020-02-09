Exclusive: Sarosh Zaiwalla Shares His Experience On Representing Bachchans In Bofors Case

In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network, the founder and senior partner of the Zaiwalla & Co, Sarosh Zaiwalla shared his experience on his illustrious career, including his involvement in the Bofors case. Zaiwalla also pointed out that the abrogation of Article 370 has given India a chance to uplift the development of Jammu and Kashmir. Sarosh Zaiwalla is the first non-European solicitor to establish a firm in London in 1982. He has recently released memoirs of his biggest cases in his new book titled ‘Honour Bound’.

'Turn the problem into opportunity'

Speaking about his career choices, Zaiwalla said, "When I was a young student, I was interested in politics and wanted to enter politics. I wanted to take India forward. But when you get old, things change and opportunities arrive. Later, I decided to become a Chartered Accountant. Then I came to know that CA is not for me, I switched over to law. I decided to go to London. The reason I started my own law firm in London was because in those days, the UK was much different then from now. There was not much diversity and I found that several other Indians could join any firm as partners but after five-six years, they were sacked. So I decided, I should start on my own."

He further said, "In the beginning, it was difficult. But the UK is a fair society and there was not much racism, as there was classism. If you are good, they accept you. That also gave me an opportunity that I had to go overseas to get work. So every problem if you look into it properly, you can make it into an opportunity to grow," he added.

On the Bofors scandal

Zaiwalla also spoke about his involvement in the Bofors case, where he represented Amitabh Bachchan and his brother Ajitabh Bachchan. He said, "In my career, the Bofors actually taught me never to get involved in a case where Indian politics is involved. I do believe that if my firm had not handled the Bofors case, then I might have gone further, much earlier. In the first ten years, before the Bachchans came in the scene in the Bofors case, we were acting on many other cases for the Indian government. As a young solicitor, acting for Amitabh Bachchan & Ajitabh Bachchan was a big thing."

"When we started acting for the Bachchans, Kuldip Nayar (then High Commissioner of India to the United Kingdom) gave me an option to either act for the Indian government or for Bachchans. As a typical Parsi I said, you can't really dictate to me who I should act for because there was no conflict of interest. But look how every setback can give you an opportunity. Later, China picked me up as their lawyer. They wanted my advice on how to set up an international legal structure in China to bring investments," he stated.

'Opportunity for Indians to uplift Kashmir'

Further drawing the parallel of Tibet-China example, he shed some light over the benefits on the abrogation of Article 370. He said, "I think India has an opportunity now. What matters is the colour of heart and not the colour of the religion. Therefore, it was quite wrong for Article 370 to remain for so many years, so that many other Indians would not have the opportunity. By other Indians, I mean including Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and Christians. What India can very fairly do now, is to act for the benefit of the local people. This has exactly happened in Tibet. The Chinese government has learnt from other countries and invested economically and today, Tibet is booming. At the end of the day, what really matters to every citizen is food, clothing and shelter. Now the Indian population's vision must be to invest in Kashmir to create jobs, to create education institutions and big upliftment of the people without any reference to religion."

