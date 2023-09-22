Saryu Express Assault: Women Constable Attacker Shot Dead In Encounter, 2 Associates Held

In an action over the attack on a woman constable on Saryu Express, the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) and local police in a joint encounter killed a man and arrested two others. The main accused, identified as Anees, was killed in the encounter in Pura Kalandar area of Ayodhya while two of his associates, Azad and Vishambhar Dayal alias Lallu, were arrested after the encounter from Inayatnagar.

“The prime accused of the incident of attack on a women constable on-board Saryu Express was killed in an encounter with Police in Pura Kalandar, Ayodhya. His two other aides were arrested from Inayat Nagar after an encounter,” Uttar Pradesh Special DG law and order Prashant Kumar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Women constable assaulted

The woman constable was found injured inside a compartment of the Saryu Express on August 30 at Ayodhya station. According to PTI, her face was attacked with a sharp weapon and she had sustained two fractures to her skull. She was later admitted to a hospital in Lucknow. Her condition is stable now.

According to the officials, Anees, who was killed in the encounter, had tried to get friendly with the female constable. When the woman rebuffed Aness, he and his two accomplices attacked her.

She was injured after hitting her head against the train window. When the train slowed down before Ayodhya, the three miscreants absconded leaving her injured. Following this, the police then released images of suspects, extracted from CCTV footage at the railway platform and also announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for information on the accused.

On a complaint lodged by the policewoman’s brother, an FIR was registered in the case under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging duty), and 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from duty) of the Indian Penal Code .

(With agency inputs)