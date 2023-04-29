Sasaram: Ex-BJP MLA Jawahar Prasad Arrested In Connection With Ram Navami Clashes

Almost a month after violent clashes erupted between two groups during the Ram Navami procession, Bihar police have now arrested former BJP MLA Jawahar Prasad from his residence in Sasaram.

Prasad has been taken into police custody in connection with his alleged involvement in Sasaram violence that saw brutal clashes between Hindus and Muslims of the area after Ram Navami procession on March 29 and 30.

According to reports, till now, police have arrested 65 people, and notices have been placed at the houses of the 12 people who are absconding after the violence. Also, authorities have issued non-bailable warrants against 38 people, and a search operation to nab more accused is underway.

What happened in Sasaram?

Massive communal clashes were witnessed on the occasion of Ram Navami, which took place on March 29 and 30 and continued till April 1. Violence erupted a day after Ram Navami Shobha Yatra, which saw two groups indulging in physical attacks in different parts of Bihar, with Nalanda, Sasaram, and Bihar Sharif remaining the worst violence-hit areas.

During the series of violence that went on for nearly 3 days, a bomb blast was also reported in Sasaram that left five people seriously injured. Also, incidents of arsoning and looting were reported, with the authorities arresting several in relation to illegal activities. The authorities were forced to impose Section 144 after the clashes because people returned to stone-pelting and vandalising public vehicles and roadside stalls. During the violence, a few police personnel were also injured.

Similar incidents of violence were reported in West Bengal's Howrah and Shibpur, where police made hundreds of arrests in connection with violence that erupted after the Ram Navami procession last month. Among other states that saw similar violence after Ramnavami Madhya Pradesh, Hyderabad

