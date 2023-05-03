Last Updated:

Sates Of Punjab And Haryana Receive Fresh Spell Of Rains On Wednesday Morning, Leading To Dip In Temperature

Many parts of the two states, including Chandigarh, have been receiving rains from past few days. Maximum temperature in the two states has registered a dip after the rains. 

General News
 
| Written By
Press Trust Of India
Rainfall

Image: Unsplash/Representative image


 Rains lashed parts of Punjab and Haryana on Wednesday morning, leading to a dip in the temperature. According to the Meteorological Department here, Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Patiala, Bathinda, Faridkot, Ferozepur, Rupnagar, Mohali, Ambala, Karnal, Kurukshetra and Yamunanagar received rains.

Many parts of the two states, including Chandigarh, have been receiving rains from the past few days. The maximum temperature in the two states and their common capital Chandigarh has registered a dip after the rains. 

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT