Satya Nadella & US Lawmakers Condemn Hate Crimes Against Asian Americans

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and several United States lawmakers on Friday have condemned the ongoing acts of hate against Asian Americans and raised their voice against racial discrimination, and violence in all forms. This comes a day after US President Joe Biden said that these ''vicious'' hate crimes are ''un-American'' and it must stop.

Nadella took to Twitter and said, "I am appalled by the ongoing acts of hate against Asian Americans and the Asian community globally. Racism, hate, and violence have no place in our society. I am united with the Asian and Asian American community in standing against this injustice." READ | Joe Biden's statement on Indians 'taking over US' was intended differently: White House

Last month, the US Department of Justice had vowed to investigate the rising tide of hate crimes in the country as a direct result of increased attacks on Asian Americans. Speaking to the media, Pamela Karlan, the principal deputy assistant attorney general for the Civil Rights Division had asserted that the country was currently battling “unprecedented challenges”, some of which had been fuelled by bigotry and hatred. She had further added that, at present, the department was working with the FBI, federal prosecutors and local police to “evaluate possible hate crimes.”

Rise In Assaults On Asian Americans

Initiatives like increased police presence, volunteer patrols, and special crime hotlines are coming to fruition. Cynthia Choi, of Stop AAPI (Asian American Pacific Islanders) Hate, a California-based reporting centre for Asian American Pacific Islanders, said anti-Asian racism and violence are not new in the US, but it has worsened since the pandemic began as then-President Donald Trump blamed China, where the virus originated and called COVID-19 the "China virus."

More than 3,000 incidents of verbal harassment and physical assaults have been reported to Stop AAPI Hate, since the coronavirus pandemic began in March 2020. Fear has gripped Oakland's Chinatown, which has been hit with a spate of assaults and robberies targeting residents, shoppers, and businesses. Many of the incidents have been captured on surveillance cameras, including an unprovoked attack on an elderly man walking on the sidewalk, a man robbing a speciality foods shop, and a woman being dragged by a car by people who stole her purse outside a beauty shop.