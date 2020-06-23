Satya Nadella Recalls 'enduring' Life Lessons By Father BN Yugandhar In Heartfelt Post

From his earliest memories to greatest life lessons, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella remembered his father, BN Yugandhar in a heartfelt post on Father’s Day. Yugandhar passed away in 2019 and was a senior Indian Administrative Service officer which according to Nadella, was not just a profession but “a calling” to mentor upcoming generations of civil servants. On June 21, Nadella penned-down how his father was “an institution builder at his core” and had a “deep sense of passion and commitment” throughout his life. He also talked about his “most enduring” life lesson which was to have an open mind.

“Perhaps the most enduring of his life lessons was the need to keep an open mind and to keep curiosity alive throughout one’s life,” he said.

The 52-year-old said that Yugandhar “immersed” himself in field programs and legislative work to fulfil his “life’s purpose” of reforming the society ranging from bonded labour abolition to watershed development. Through decades, Nadella said, his father worked “tirelessly” towards these issues and pushing for significant progress. However, Microsoft CEO’s father received “deep satisfaction” not from the abstract but with the impact he was having on people’s lives. Nadella’s father further has meaning to his life by combining his work as an IAS with his passions. This, the 52-year-old said has been “instrumental” for his own life.

Satya Nadella wrote, “To him, land reforms, bonded labour abolition, watershed development, rural employment programs, self-help groups, disabled communities, and much more were not topics or portfolios, but his life’s purpose. He immersed himself in field programs, policy formulation, and legislative work, tirelessly pushing for progress in each of these areas through the decades.”

“What gave him deep satisfaction was not the abstract, but the people he was working for and the impact that his work was having in their lives. The way he combined his work with his life’s passions, the deep meaning he derived from it, has been instrumental in shaping my own views of work and life,” he added.

‘One’s true impact’

The Indian-American business executive also remembered how his father would always say that “one’s true impact” can only be evaluated after the individual moves to the next assignment. Yugandhar believed that it is the impact the person has on his or her colleagues and the culture developed, which ends up leaving an eternal mark on others. Nadella also said that his father would be “weary” of people who jumped from one project to another without the understanding of what was required to change or lacking “real vision”. Moreover, as a junior faculty and then director at the National Academy of Administration, Yugandhar took “pride” in all the people he trained.

Microsoft CEO wrote, “He was weary of people who walked into new assignments ready to dismantle things before understanding what needed to change or had a real vision for what new capability could be built that would give the institution strength to further its impact.”

“He took great pride in all the people he trained at the institute. He felt his work at the institute could have an amplifying impact by taking the most amazing talent that joined the IAS, shaping their mindset, and turning them into committed missionaries working and fighting for India’s underprivileged people and regions,” he added.

Remembering my father https://t.co/LgpVXQAlED — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) June 21, 2020

