Satya Pal Malik, the present governor of Meghalaya speaking at a Jatt community gathering, stressed on the minimum support price law (MSP). On Sunday, speaking at the rally he stated that the farmers' protest, which began in 2020 is far from finished. He also added that the farmers will wage a "fierce battle" against the centre if the government does not accept their demands. Malik has recently also criticized the administration over farmers' protests on multiple occasions.

"The farmers' movement is not over yet, it was the dharna which ended. If a law on MSP is not made, then the farmers will wage a fierce battle against the country's government," Malik said.

Malik claimed last month that the administration had failed to deliver on commitments made to farmers. Before halting the protests, the farmers had three major demands, a withdrawal of cases filed against them during the duration of the agitation, a legal guarantee on MSP, and compensation to the families of farmers who died during the protest. Satya Pal Malik alleged that the centre had not stood upon these demands.

Earlier when the protests were underway, Malik made headlines for his sensational statements and criticism of the PM. He reportedly informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the challenging conditions in which the protests were taking place. He also revealed that in a meeting with PM Modi, he was told that the farmers will cease the dharna on their own.

Satya Pal Malik’s tenure as governor of Meghalaya ends after four months. He has indicated his participation in active politics by saying he will join the farmers' movement after his tenure as governor of Meghalaya ends.

What is the demand for MSP guarantee about?

In November 2020, tens of thousands of farmers, largely from Punjab and Haryana, occupied Delhi's borders, demanding that the Centre repeal three contentious farm laws. The protest came to an end only after the government did so in December 2021. However, as the protest were underway a strong wave of agreement on guaranteed MSP was projected by the farmer unions.

The minimum support price (MSP) is a fixed minimum rate at which the government will buy crops. This initiative was to ensure minimum repercussions for the farmers. This price varies from state to state and is often denied at the mandi. The farmers demand a law be passed that guarantees their right to MSP.

(With inputs from PTI)