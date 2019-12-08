The Debate
BJP's Satyapal Singh Comments On The Encounter Of Hyderabad Rape & Murder Accused

General News

BJP leader and former police officer Satyapal Singh congratulated the Hyderabad police for conducting the encounter

BJP leader and former police officer Satyapal Singh has congratulated the Hyderabad police for conducting the encounter in which all 4 accused in Disha's rape and murder were killed. He said, "Crimes against women are a serious issue." He also said that, "We need to make stricter laws with stricter punishments. Along with that, in our society, our families, in our schools and colleges, we should also take a look at how we're imparting moral values to our children."

He also said that no one should politicise serious cases such as the gruesome rape and murder of the Veterinarian. "People should put politics aside and look at how we can make our society and the women of our country safer."

