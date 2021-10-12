Satyendar Jain Accuses Centre Of 'creating' Power Crisis; Blames NTPC Capping Production

Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday slammed the Centre in the wake of India staring at acute coal shortage and alleged that a power crisis was being created

"We are compelled to buy electricity at five times the average rate as of now. It looks like the crisis is being created. If there is no shortage of coal, why is NTPC not producing electricity to its full capacity?" Delhi Health Min Jain asked.

'Centre has directed NTPC to limit production of plants to half'

The Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain further claimed that the government had directed the National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) to limit the production capacity of all its plants to half. He said that Delhi had to purchase electricity from coal plants established in other states as there was no coal power plant in the National Capital.

"Many states have written to the Centre, NTPC capped production of all its plants to half. It looks like the crisis is being created," he said.

Earlier the day, the Ministry of Power urged all states and Union Territories to use unallocated power only to supply electricity to its consumers in the state and not impose load shedding or sell it in power exchange at higher prices.

States, UTs cray coal shortage

Several state CMs - Arvind Kejriwal (Delhi), Jagan Mohan Reddy (Andhra Pradesh), Charanjit Singh Channi (Punjab) have written to PM Modi seeking his intervention to deal with a three-fold increase in the electricity charges, coal shortage, and 15% power demand.

As per the guidelines for allocation of power, 15 per cent of power from the Central Generating Stations (CGS) is kept under "unallocated power", which is allocated by the Government of India to the needy states to satisfy the power requirement of consumers.

Home Minister holds meet regarding power, coal crisis

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Anit Shah held a high-level meeting with Power Minister RK Singh, Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi along with top officials of both the ministries in North Block on Tuesday. The meet was convened a day after the Union Power Minister confirmed that the supply stock of coal to power plants has exceeded consumption, adding that it will help in improving the fuel stock position gradually.

Coal Minister Prahlad Joshi had also refuted allegations of power failure owing to a deficit of coal. The Ministry had informed about the formation of a sub-committee to observe the coal stocks twice a week.

Inputs: ANI

