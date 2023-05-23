Satyendar Jain Put On 5-month Waiting List For 'emergency' Spinal Surgery, Claims AAP

The health of incarcerated former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain has deteriorated prompting immediate medical attention, claimed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Despite being advised to undergo urgent surgery, the jail authorities have put the AAP leader on the waiting list for 5 months to undergo surgery, the party alleged. On Monday morning, Jain was admitted to the Safdarjung Hospital after complaining of severe spinal pain.

Jain's condition has deteriorated after a debilitating injury from a fall in the jail washroom, which resulted in a spinal injury leaving him in excruciating pain, said AAP. It stated that the gravity of the situation demands immediate spinal surgery, as recommended by his attending doctors.

AAP claims jail authorities put Satyender Jain on 'waiting list'

AAP has claimed that Jain is suffering from acute lumbar pain which is inducing vertigo and chronic lower back pain due to a slipped disc. The pain is radiating throughout his lower limbs, leaving him with a constant tingling sensation and decreased mobility. According to the recent MRI conducted on May 3, the scan demonstrated degeneration in all intervertebral discs of Satyendar Jain which lead the doctors to advise urgent spinal/vertebral surgery and proper post-operative care, said the party.

However, the jail authorities have placed Jain as No 416 on a waiting list as he is now expected to undergo the surgery only after a further five months, the ruling party in Delhi alleged.

In addition, AAP said that Satyendar Jain is also suffering from sleep apnea, which is extremely dangerous because it frequently causes his breathing to stop when he sleeps at night. Due to this, he has to sleep with the assistance of a BiPAP machine which continuously pushes air into his lungs.

The party further asserted that the leader's health from contracting COVID-19 last year has not fully healed as he carries a patch on his lungs ever since his near-fatal encounter with the virus he caught while working as the Delhi health minister.

Notably, Satyendar Jain has moved a plea in the Supreme Court, seeking bail in the alleged money laundering case against him. The Supreme Court Monday said it will hear the petition on May 26

Why was Satyender Jain arrested?

It is pertinent to mention that the ED arrested Jain on May 30, 2022, on the charge of laundering money through four companies allegedly linked to him. The agency had arrested Jain in the aftermath of a CBI FIR registered against him in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act which stated that the leader had acquired movable properties in the name of various persons from February 14, 2015, to May 31, 2017, which he could not satisfactorily account for. He was granted regular bail by the trial court on September 6, 2019, in the case registered by the CBI.

In 2022, the trial court had taken cognisance of the prosecution complaint (ED version of charge sheet) filed by the federal probe agency against Jain, his wife, and eight others, including the four firms, in connection with the money laundering case.

On November 17, 2022, the trial court dismissed the bail pleas of Jain and two others in the case. It had said Jain was prima facie involved in concealing the proceeds of crime. Besides him, the trial court had also denied bail to Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain, saying they "knowingly" assisted Satyendar Jain in concealing the proceeds of crime and were "prima facie guilty" of money laundering.