Satyendar Jain Says No Alarm Needed As Hospitalisations Low In Delhi Amid COVID Situation

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday said though the number of COVID-19 cases is rising in the national capital, it is not an alarming situation as the rate of hospitalisation is low.

He said the government is keeping a watch on the situation. He also underlined that it is necessary to wear face masks, even though the fine for not doing so had been withdrawn.

A crucial meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Wednesday is expected to consider the reimposition of fine for not wearing face masks.

"The number of positive cases has been rising in Delhi. But we have carried out 100 per cent vaccination and a large number of residents have already been infected with the corona(virus). Also, there are not a lot of hospitalisations. So, it is not an alarming situation. We are keeping a watch on the situation," Jain said in a briefing.

When asked about the increasing number of COVID-19 cases among children, the minister said the Delhi government has already issued an advisory asking schools to close specific classes for a few days if any student or teacher tests positive for the coronavirus.

Delhi had on Sunday recorded 517 COVID-19 cases, 56 more than the previous day, with a positivity rate of 4.21 per cent, while no death was reported, according to city health department data.

The national capital has been witnessing an upward trend in daily COVID-19 cases and the positivity rate over the last few days. However, the positivity rate on Sunday came down to 4.21 per cent from 5.33 per cent on Saturday.

The city had on Saturday recorded 461 COVID-19 cases and two deaths with a positivity rate of 5.33 per cent.

On Friday, 366 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 3.95 per cent, while no death was reported.

On Thursday, Delhi recorded 325 cases and the positivity rate was 2.39 per cent.

There are 9,735 beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi hospitals and 66 (0.68 per cent) of them are occupied, the health department said in a bulletin on Sunday