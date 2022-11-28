Satyendar Jain Withdraws Contempt Plea Against ED For Purportedly Leaking Tihar CCTV Clips

Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday withdrew the contempt petition against Enforcement Directorate (ED) from Rouse Avenue Court in relation to his Tihar CCTV footage, which shows the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader getting a 'massage' and a special meal.

The petition was moved by Jain on November 19 against ED alleging that the agency leaked the Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) videos despite the undertaking given in the court.

Several videos from Tihar jail have emerged showing Jain getting VVIP treatment. The first purported video showed the AAP leader getting a full body massage. Another video showed Jain having an elaborate and extensive meal.

On November 26, the third footage emerged showing the minister having a conversation with some people, including suspended jail superintendent Ajit Kumar.

The latest video which emerged on Sunday shows the AAP leader getting a housekeeping facility. The clip shows the Delhi minister not present in his cell while a man cleaning his room, making his bed and changing sheets.

Delhi court dismisses Satyendar Jain's plea seeking special food in Tihar

On Saturday, the Delhi Court dismissed the plea moved by Jain for having special food as per his religious beliefs. The court, while passing the order, said that Tihar prison's records prima facie show that its officials were giving preferential treatment to the AAP minister by providing him fruits and vegetables in violation of DPR 2018.

Jain had claimed that he has lost 28 kgs of weight in Tihar. On this, Special Judge Vikas Dhul stated that weight loss is on account of his not consuming regular food and that the Tihar Prison administration is not accountable for the same.

"No ground is made to direct DG (Prison) and Superintendent, Tihar Jail to provide fruits, vegetables and dry fruits to the applicant Satyendar Kumar Jain. Accordingly, the application is dismissed," said the court.