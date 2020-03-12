Delhi Health Min Writes To Harsh Vardhan Seeking Better Lab Facilities To Fight COVID-19

Delhi's Health Minister Satyendar Jain has asked Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan for more facilities to test for Coronavirus. In a tweet on Thursday, the State's Health Minister stated that he had requested for the Minister to increase lab testing facilities for Covid-19 in the national capital.

Jain asks for better facilities

Written a letter to @drharshvardhan requesting to increase lab testing facilities for covid19 in Delhi. — Satyendar Jain (@SatyendarJain) March 12, 2020

Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government on Thursday declared an epidemic in Delhi. "We are declaring Coronavirus as an epidemic in Delhi. All cinema halls to remain shut in Delhi till March 31. Schools and colleges where exams are not being held will also remain closed. We are also making it compulsory for public places like government offices and private offices to disinfect their premises every day," Kejriwal said.

"We appeal people to cooperate with the health authorities in containing the spread of the novel Coronavirus virus," Arvind he added.

73 cases have been reported in India so far. No deaths due to coronavirus have been reported so far.

On Wednesday evening, the Union Government announced that all existing visas, barring diplomatic, UN/International Organisations, employment and project visas, will stand suspended till April 15, 2020.

This advisory also applies for people with visa-free travel, and to OCI cardholders, whose visa-free access will be temporarily suspended with effect from March 13, 2020. However, the statement mentioned that any foreign national who intends to travel to India for any compelling reason may contact the nearest Indian Embassy for further clarity or guidance.

The Ministry of External Affairs has also appointed an additional secretary level rank official as nodal officer to coordinate efforts at the global level regarding the spread of COVID-19.

Globally, around 4,600 people have died due to Coronavirus, with the epicentre being in China. The virus has infected around 1,26,000 people globally and has now spread to North America, South America, Europe, New Zealand, and to more than 100 other countries.

