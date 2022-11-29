'Satyendar Jain's Aide Asked Me To Keep Mum Till Dec 8': Conman Sukesh Makes New Claim

Penning another letter to Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar claimed that he was asked by incarcerated AAP Minister Satyendar Jain's alleged aide to keep quiet about his allegations against AAP leaders until December 8 when the counting of votes for the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh election is scheduled. This assumes significance as the Arvind Kejriwal-led party is aiming to make inroads in both these states. In his letter, Sukesh also alleged that his family members received calls from numbers allegedly belonging to Jain and Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on November 21 and 24.

The conman alleged, "My family informed me during Mulaqat that the caller JK threatened them and asked them to convey to me not to go against Satyendar Jain, Kejriwal and AAP. He said that I should not cooperate with any investigation against them. He said Jain 'Saab' and Kejriwal 'Saab' are ready for compromise and promised that double amount will be given back and also promised that any contract of my choice will be issued to anyone I say in State of Punjab provided I should stay quiet till 8th December". Alleging that his life is in grave danger, he urged the Delhi LG to ask the CBI to quickly probe his charges.

Here's the letter to the LG:

Conman's allegations

Since the last few days, Sukesh Chandrasekhar has penned a number of letters to the Delhi LG levelling allegations against AAP and its leaders. To begin with, the conman alleged that he paid Rs.10 crore to Jain and Rs.12.50 crore to ex-DG Prisons Sandeep Goel as 'protection money'. He also claimed that he handed over Rs.50 crore to Jain at Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot's farmhouse in 2016. Chandrasekhar added that Arvind Kejriwal and Jain attended his dinner party at the Hyatt Regency hotel, Bhikaji Cama Place subsequently.

Besides this, he accused Kejriwal of asking him to bring 20-30 individuals from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu who can contribute at least Rs.500 crore cash to the party in return for positions and seats. After making these allegations, he claimed to have received threats from the jail administration on behalf of Jain and Goel. Alleging that AAP mounted pressure on him to fund its campaign for the Punjab and Goa polls, the conman affirmed that he was capable of proving his innocence. Moreover, he alleged that Jain sought his help in February 2017 to convert $20 million in Indian rupees and bitcoin.