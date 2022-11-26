Satyendar Jain's New Tihar Video Emerges; AAP Neta Interacts With Jail Superintendent

Another video of jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain has emerged wherein the jail Superintendent meets and interacts with Kejriwal's minister in his cell in Tihar jail. Notably, this comes after the furore over Satyendar Jain receiving physiotherapy and having a sumptuous meal in Tihar.

In the video dated September 12, jailed Satyendar Jain is seen lounging on his bed in his cell while interacting with three other people. Seconds later, the Jail Superintendent is seen coming into Jain's cell. Reacting to this, the three persons already inside Jain's cell leave. The police officer then sits on the chairs as he interacts with the AAP's Prison Minister.

#BREAKING | Yet another video of AAP minister Satyendar Jain emerges from Tihar jail. He is seen meeting jail superintendent inside the prison, in the video. Tune in #LIVE: https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/LQLjKvFRWY — Republic (@republic) November 26, 2022

It is pertinent to mention that the Superintendent of Tihar Jail Ajit Kumar has been suspended over allegations that AAP leader Satyendra Jain lodged there was receiving luxurious treatment under his supervision.

'Will you sack Satyendar Jain?': BJP questions Arvind Kejriwal

Releasing the CCTV footage of Jain interacting with the Jail Superintendent, the BJP slammed the AAP and asked Arvind Kejriwal whether he will sack his minister. BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, "Satyendar Jain who is already in Tihar jail for the last 5 months, was first seen getting a VVIP massage from a child rapist who they (AAP) called a physiotherapist. Then he is given a sumptuous meal like that of Nawabs, but in the court, they said ‘He lost 28 kg of weight'. Now in this new video, the Jail Superintendent who has been suspended for his misdeed is seen with Satyendar Jain."

"Satyendar Jain was getting VVIP treatment in Tihar Jail controlled by AAP. From LED TV to mineral water and how he was allowed to make his ‘Darbaar’. This shows corruption therapy... Arvind Kejriwal defended all of these. He called a child rapist a physiotherapist. Tell us (Kejriwal) will you apologise to the nation? Will you sack Satyendar Jain?" Poonawalla questioned.

Speaking to Republic, BJP leader Harish Khurana said, "I would like to ask one question from Arvind Kejriwal Ji. Which jail manual allows meetings to happen at around 8 in the evening? Which clause says?" Khurana claimed that the Jail Superintendent conversed with the AAP minister for 20-25 minutes. He also alleged that it was not the only interaction as the Jail Superintendent met Jain many other times too.

Satyendar Jain getting VVIP treatment in Tihar Jail

Notably, this is the third video of AAP's minister receiving VVIP treatment in Tihar jail. The first video emerged on November 19 with him receiving massage, but AAP labelled it as physiotherapy. The party also claimed that he was getting this special medical service because he underwent surgery. But his claim was refuted by the Indian Association of Physiotherapists.

In the videos from September 13, Jain was seen lounging on his bed as a person is massing his legs and hands. He was seen receiving a full body massage including a head massage a day later. In the September 21 video, the footage showed Jain interacting with three others persons in his cell including the individual who was providing the massage service.

In the second video dated September 13, Jain could be seen having a proper meal, with salads and fruits included, with a person serving this food to him.