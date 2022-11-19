'Satyendar Unwell, Prescribed Physiotherapy': AAP Defends VVIP Treatment In Tihar Jail

In its first response to the CCTV footage that exposed the VVIP treatment meted out to Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain in Tihar jail, AAP claimed that he was 'unwell'. Addressing a press briefing on Saturday, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia castigated BJP for seeking to win the Gujarat and MCD elections by 'mocking' the illness of the incarcerated leader.

He maintained that there was nothing unusual in the leaked videos as Jain has been prescribed regular physiotherapy after undergoing surgeries. On this occasion, Sisodia also ruled out the possibility of sacking Jain from the Arvind Kejriwal-led Cabinet.

Manish Sisodia opined, "I don't think any party in the country's history stooped to the level of mocking someone's illness. In this country, anyone can fall ill. The PM can also fall ill and may require treatment. A common man or a person in jail can also fall ill. No one apart from BJP can do such a cheap stunt of releasing videos of his treatment."

"Satyendar is in jail since 6 months. Since the time he got jailed, he was injured after a fall. The L5-S1 disc in his spine has been damaged. This is on record. His nerve was pinched and was admitted to the hospital. He underwent two surgeries there. After two operations, nerve blocks have been inserted. Along with that, the doctors recommended physiotherapy while discharging him," he added.

Downplaying the presence of other persons in Jain's cell, the AAP leader affirmed, "There is no restriction on prisoners meeting each other in jail. BJP leaders should read the jail manual before spouting nonsense".

LOWEST-LEVEL OF POLITICS BY BJP!@SatyendarJain has an L5-S1 vertebrae disc injury



Doctor recommended Regular Physiotherapy/Acupressure Treatment



BJP is losing MCD & Gujarat elections so they illegally released his video, calling it ‘VIP treatment’



Here's the medical report: pic.twitter.com/wWStaoG3A8 — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) November 19, 2022

CCTV footage exposes VVIP treatment

Earlier in the day, Republic TV accessed CCTV footage of Satyendar Jain's jail cell in the Tihar jail which shows that the prison manual was violated. In the videos from September 13, he is seen lounging on his bed as a person is massing his legs and hands. He is seen receiving a full body massage including a head massage a day later. On September 21, he is seen interacting with three others persons in his cell in addition to the individual who is providing the massage service.

This special treatment was flagged by Additional Solicitor General SV Raju on behalf of the ED before a special PMLA court on November 9. He highlighted that unknown persons were giving massages to Jain even beyond curfew hours. Subsequently, on November 14, Ajit Kumar- the superintendent of Central Jail no.7 where Jain is lodged was placed under suspension and 28 other officers were transferred. On Thursday, the court dismissed the AAP leader's bail petition.