Satyendra Jain Writes To Centre; Warns Of Power Shortage In Hospitals, Delhi Metro

A blistering heatwave, combined with a coal shortage, has turned the summer into a nightmare for Indians in several parts of the country. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted that the heatwave would persist in several regions, including Delhi, resulting in increased electricity consumption.

In light of the situation, Delhi Power Minister Satyendra Jain held an emergency meeting with department officials on Friday to examine the situation. Later, he wrote to the Centre to ensure enough coal availability for power plants. The Delhi administration has cautioned residents of a likely disruption in providing uninterrupted electricity to Metro trains and hospitals due to heavy demand and a severe coal scarcity.

"There may be an issue in 24-hour power supply to various significant institutions, including Delhi Metro and Delhi government hospitals, due to disruption of power supply from Dadri-II and Unchahar power stations," Satyendra Jain informed in his letter.

“These power plants currently meet 25-30% of Delhi's electricity consumption, and they are experiencing a coal scarcity,” Jain explained.

“The government was closely monitoring the situation and was doing all necessary to ensure that people in various parts of the capital would not experience power disruptions,” the Delhi Power Minister said. "These power stations are critical in preventing blackouts in some parts of Delhi, as well as ensuring the uninterrupted supply of electricity to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, hospitals, and the general public during the upcoming summer season," he added.

“The Dadri-II and Jhajjar (Aravali) power stations of the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) were built primarily to supply Delhi's power demands. However, there is very little coal left in these power stations too,” the Delhi Power Minister mentioned in the letter.

Delhi receives 1,751 megawatts (MW) of electricity per day from the Dadri-II, Unchahar, Kahalgaon, Farakka, and Jhajjar power plants. The Dadri-II power station provides the capital with the maximum supply of 728 MW, while the Unchahar station provides 100 MW.

As per the daily coal report of the National Power Portal, all power stations are experiencing an acute shortage of coal. The Union government has requested states to level up their imports for the next three years to develop inventories besides states’ measures to increase coal supplies to all power stations.