Satyendra Prakash Joins As New Principal DG Of Bureau Of Outreach And Communication

Satyendra Prakash, a 1988-batch Indian Information Services Officer, has taken charge as the Principal Director General (DG) of the Bureau of Outreach and Communication (BOC). He took charge as the Principal DG of BOC on March 1, 2021. Apart from this, he also assumed the additional charge of Press Registrar, Registrar of Newspaper for India, New Delhi on February 18, 2021. The post of Director-General is the highest post in the Indian Information Service.

About IIS Officer Satyendra Prakash

Satyendra Prakash hails from the Gopalganj district of Bihar. Earlier, he was the Director General (Mahanideshak) of the BOC since the year 2018. Prior to that, he was posted as Additional Director General of BOC since 2013. Prakash has also served as Additional Director General, News & Current Affairs in Doordarshan, and Director (Media), Ministry of Communications & IT and Ministry of Civil Aviation in Press Information Bureau.

What is BOC

Under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the Bureau of Outreach and Communication (BOC) is the nodal organisation of Govt of India for advertising and communication. It was set up on 8th December 2017 by the integration of earlier known -Directorate of Advertising and Visual Publicity (DAVP), Directorate of Field Publicity (DFP), and Song & Drama Division (S&DD). BOC aims at providing 360-degree communication solutions to the Ministries/Departments/ Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs)/autonomous bodies. BOC also acts as an advisory body to Government on media strategy. It has 23 Regional Outreach Bureaus (ROBs) and 148 Field Outreach Bureaus (FOBs). BOC works towards informing and educating people, both rural and urban, about the Government’s policies and programmes to evoke their participation in developmental activities, through various channels viz- Print Media advertising, Audio Visual Campaigns, dissemination through Exhibitions, Outdoor Campaigns and New Media etc.