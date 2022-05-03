'Saudi Mosques Have No Loudspeakers, What's The Problem In Delhi?': BJP Asks Kejriwal

Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Adesh Gupta on Tuesday reprimanded the Aam Aadmi Party-led government in the national capital over the loudspeaker row. He questioned why the removal of loudspeakers from religious sites in Delhi is a problem when there are no loudspeakers in Mosques of the Muslim countries. This comes after the BJP state unit on Monday wrote to the Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and urged him to remove loudspeakers from religious places, "as per the Supreme Court's guidelines".

'No loudspeakers in mosques of Muslim Countries': Adesh Gupta

"When loudspeakers can be removed in Muslim countries like Saudi Arabia, Indonesia and now in many states of India including Uttar Pradesh, then why can't it be banned in Delhi?", Gupta questioned Kejriwal.

The Delhi BJP chief stated that the noise pollution level in Delhi has reached its extreme and hence advised Delhi CM to run a campaign for the removal of loudspeakers in Delhi in order to "create an environment of peace" in the national capital.

"Many states have taken the decision to remove loudspeakers from religious places and the public has welcomed it. Students and people with illnesses face problems," he said.

लाउड स्पीकरों से होने वाले ध्वनि प्रदूषण के कारण दिल्ली के लोगों को परेशानी होती है।



सुप्रीम कोर्ट के आदेश के बाद जब कई राज्यों द्वारा लाउडस्पीकर उतरवा दिए गए हैं, तो दिल्ली सरकार इस पर क्यों कुछ नहीं कर रही।



हमारी CM @ArvindKejriwal से मांग है कि दिल्ली से लाउडस्पीकर हटवाएं। pic.twitter.com/c0eGymXqKB — Adesh Gupta (@adeshguptabjp) May 3, 2022

Gupta further informed that the BJP's Delhi unit had already written to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Monday, requesting to remove loudspeakers from religious places, as per the Supreme Court's guidelines. "Even the Bombay High Court states that loudspeakers are not a part of any religion," he said.

He also shared orders of different courts banning or restricting the use of loudspeakers in religious places in states like Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Punjab and said that "In mandirs and gurudwaras, if there's bhajan kirtan, it stays within the site itself (the voice does not get out of the premises)."

Loudspeaker row in Uttar Pradesh & Maharashtra

Meanwhile, in Maharashtra, on April 13, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Sunday reiterated his warning on the use of loudspeakers at mosques and said that if the loudspeakers are not removed on May 3, then MNS will play Hanuman Chalisa at double volume from May 4.

In Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government has removed as many as 53,942 loudspeakers from various religious places as of May 1.

With ANI Inputs

Image: ANI/ADESHGUPTA_FACEBOOK