Savarkar's Grandson Retaliates To Rahul Gandhi's 'I Am Not Rahul Savarkar' With Nehru Jibe

Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's grandson, Ranjit Savarkar retaliated to Rahul Gandhi's vehement remark at Saturday's 'Bharat Bachao' rally in Delhi led by Congress bigwigs. Savarkar's grandson asserted that it was 'good thing' that they don't share the same title. Furthermore, said that former Congress chief should be thankful to his grandmother for dropping 'Nehru' from her title. Defiant to apologise for his 'Rape in India' comment, Rahul Gandhi said that he was Rahul Gandhi, not Rahul Savarkar - alluding to Savarkar's alleged apology to the British seeking an early release from Andaman jail.

Ranjit Savarkar said, "It's a good thing that he (Rahul Gandhi) is not Savarkar otherwise we had to hide our faces in shame. He should be thankful, that Indira Gandhi removed 'Nehru' from her name. He should thank his grandmother."

Earlier in the day, the Congress leader at the national capital said, "I was told in the parliament by BJP that I should apologise for my speech. They asked me to apologise for saying the truth. My name is not Rahul Savarkar, it is Rahul Gandhi. I will never apologise for the truth, I will die but not say sorry and neither any Congress worker will apologise. Narendra Modi must apologise to the country."

Rahul Gandhi's rape comment

On Thursday, the Wayanad MP, taking a dig at BJP's 'Make in India' scheme declared that instead now the country has become 'Rape in India' while addressing a poll-rally in Jharkhand. "Wherever you see in the nation, Narendra Modi had said Make in India. But now wherever you see, 'Make in India' is not happening, it is 'rape in India'," he said. He has time and again blamed the Prime Minister for the spike in rape cases in India. He also stated that 'India is known as the rape capital of the world' at a Kerala rally.

His comment comes days after he had termed India as the 'rape capital of the world.' His comments were met with severe criticism in both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha leading to both houses being adjourned till 12 pm. While several MPs- led by Smriti Irani, demanded Gandhi's apology over his comments, some UPA women MPs like Kanimozhi had defended Gandhi saying that he was just being factually correct.

