Savarkar's Grandson Urges CM Uddhav To File A Criminal Case Against Seva Dal

Grandson of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, Ranjit Savarkar on Friday has urged the Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray to ask the police to file a criminal case against the Seva Dal for their booklet which claims that the Hindu Mahasabha co-founder had a 'physical relationship' with Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse. Earlier, he had also asked the Madhya Pradesh government to ban the Congress booklet.

In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Networks, Savarkar said, "I am asking CM Uddhav Thackeray to ask the police to file a case under sections 120 and 500 (3), (4), (5), (6). The above-mentioned sections stand for Conspiracy to spread hatred. Shiv Sena has always said that they are standing strong for Veer Savarkar. Now it's their time to show their loyalty. Now that Sena is in power I urge CM to take action against them. It is up to Uddhav, he is in power, she should ask the police to lodge a case. I am not a politician, it is he who will decide whether politics come first him or his words. Tomorrow I am taking the delegation to Mr Uddhav and will place our demand to him."

READ | Savarkar's Grandson Retaliates To Rahul Gandhi's 'I Am Not Rahul Savarkar' With Nehru Jibe

Earlier on Thursday Ranjit Savarkar dared Maharashtra CM Thackeray to initiate legal action against former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and the Seva Dal. He clarified that Savarkar received dole from the British just like any other person who was under house arrest. Moreover, he alleged that Congress was insulting Savarkar for political gain.

Ranjeet Savarkar remarked, “The news about Savarkar taking a salary from the British is false. He was under house arrest. And as per the jail norms, he would get a dole and not pension. Everyone who was in house arrest would receive this dole. All the literature written is absolutely baseless. There is no truth in it. We have started legal proceedings as well."

He continued, "Congress is badmouthing Savarkar for its political gain. It is my appeal to Uddhav Thackeray that you should take cognizance and start legal action on behalf of the government. He has repeatedly said that Shiv Sena will hit the streets in the honour of Savarkar.” He added, “He should initiate legal action against Rahul Gandhi and Seva Dal. It should say that it will not tolerate the insult of Savarkar for the sake of power.”

READ | Uddhav Thackeray Should Beat Rahul Gandhi Publicly For Insulting Savarkar: Grandson Ranjit

What the Congress booklet claims

A booklet being distributed in Bhopal at the national training camp of Seva Dal on Thursday has made several claims against Veer Savarkar. Republic TV has accessed the booklet titled ‘How brave was Veer Savarkar?’ that contains many controversial portions such as allegations over his connection with the British and his role in the partition of the country. The Seva Dal is the grassroots organization of the Congress party. Pertinently, it cites a mention from the book ‘Freedom at Midnight’ by Larry Collins and Dominique Lapierre. It quotes page 423 of the aforesaid book, which puts forth that Godse had a homosexual relationship with his “political guru” Savarkar before the former turned celibate.

READ | "Will He Break Alliance & Resign?" Uma Bharti Dares CM Uddhav As Cong Targets Savarkar

READ | Congress Digs Up Old Savarkar Mention Citing 'homosexual Relations With Godse', Attacks