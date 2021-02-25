'Save Future Generations': Manipur CM Hails Chairmen Of Tribes Taking Pledge Against Drugs

For the first time in the history of Manipur, chairmen of each of the 33 tribes of Manipur collectively took the pledge against the illegal poppy cultivation in the state to combat the menace of drug addiction in the state. Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh was also present at the historic occasion. The campaign was exceedingly well received by the Manipuri people. The people came to the event from far-flung, hilly and remote areas to attend the historic oath-taking ceremony at Imphal - the state's capital.

Chief Minister Biren Singh also took to Twitter and posted pictures of the oath-taking ceremony against the illegal poppy cultivation to combat the drug menace.

Most grateful to the leaders of more than 32 tribes who took a collective pledge to support #WaronDrugs campaign and stand against all illegal poppy plantations in the State, at a public convention held at BOAT, Imphal, today.

"No to Poppy Cultivation ! Save Future Generations" pic.twitter.com/NzQGisft3q — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) February 25, 2021

The Manipur government has waged a war on drugs and has been taking numerous steps to prevent cross-border drug trafficking and large scale opium cultivation in the state. Many farmers cultivate poppy precisely for it being profitable. Earlier in the month, CM Biren Singh praised the efforts of a remote village named Peh in the Ukhrul district as the village authority and its residents began destroying illegal poppy cultivations which were planted on a large scale within the jurisdiction of the village. The chief minister praised their efforts for voluntarily joining the cause of "War on Drugs".

In a delightful sign of public participation in governance, I’m happy to learn that the Peh(Paoyi) Village Authority situated in the northern fringe of Ukhrul District voluntarily joined the Govt.’s “War on Drugs” and has destroyed the poppy cultivation within its jurisdiction. pic.twitter.com/eyHeuYZ7Xj — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) February 5, 2021

Earlier in the past, CM Biren Singh had also appealed to women to take a proactive role in the fight against the drug menace. Citizens of the state, especially the youth have been falling prey to drug abuse, making it an issue of public concern. Drug abuse has also been one of the main reasons for the spread of HIV/AIDS in the state.