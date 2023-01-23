'Save Joshimath': Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel's Message To Self-styled Miracle Workers

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said belief in miracles brings backwardness in society and they should be avoided taking aim at Dhirendra Krishna Shastri of Bageshwar Dham, a self-styled godman, who has claimed that his 'miraculous powers' can help solve any problem. Baghel said if there really are miracles and miracle workers, Joshimath should get saved.

"Miracles bring backwardness in society, they should be avoided. Joshimath is getting destroyed, if there are miracles, will someone accept the challenge to save Joshimath? We'll face repercussions if we do activities against nature," ANI quoted Bhupesh Baghel as saying.

Chhattisgarh | Miracles bring backwardness in society, they should be avoided. Joshimath is getting destroyed, if there are miracles, will someone accept the challenge to save Joshimath. We'll face repercussions if we do activities against nature: CM Bhupesh Baghel pic.twitter.com/PoRXFnrNDi — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) January 22, 2023

The Chhattisgarh CM's comment came after Dhirendra Krishna Shastri or Bageshwar Dham Sarkar made comments about religious conversions in Baghel's state. The self-styled godman is said to have also backed out of a challenge issued to him by the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti, which has accused Shastri of looting, cheating, and exploiting common people in the name of God.

The Joshimath crisis

Joshimath, a quaint tourist town in Uttarakhand, is suffering land subsidence. The Himalayan town is sinking and hundreds of houses and other buildings in Joshimath have developed cracks. The cracks first emerged in October 2021, reports say. In January, more than a hundred families had to be relocated temporarily to relatively safer locations within the town. The Chamoli district administration has been working with disaster management officials to identify and demarcate, unsafe, buffer and safe zones.