'Save Manipur': Udhayanidhi Stalin Slams Centre, BJP For 'inaction' On Manipur Violence

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's minister son Udhayanidhi Stalin on Friday attacked the Central government over the conflict-ridden region of Manipur. Terming the situation in the northeastern state "deeply worrying", Udhayanidhi took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserting that self-proclaimed 'Viswaguru' and his government have failed to restore peace in the state.

Udhayanidhi also highlighted the recent incident of two Meitei teenagers who were kidnapped and killed. He further asked the state and Central government to take up their responsibility and save Manipur.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, the DMK leader wrote, "The ongoing violence in Manipur is deeply worrying. The self-proclaimed 'Viswaguru' claiming to control everything has failed miserably in restoring law and order in Manipur. The resumption of internet services has exposed horrifying incidents like the killing of two Meiti students, shocking the whole nation in the process. Instead of curbing violence, the government has suspended internet services again. It's time the BJP governments in the state and union owned the responsibility and save Manipur".

Earlier today, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)'s official publication, Murasoli, released a scathing editorial pointing out the violence which left at least 115 dead, and more than 40,000 displaced, and condemned BJP for its perceived 'inaction' to maintain law and order in Manipur.

In an editorial titled 'Manipur Burning Again,' the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin-led DMK targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not visiting the northeastern state since the violence began on May 3. "During September's first week, the riots seemed to have subsided a little. However, the Prime Minister should have visited Manipur and met the people," the editorial read.

Since May 3, when ethnic violence erupted during a 'Tribal Solidarity March' against the Meitei community's ST status demand, over 115 people have died, and over 3,000 have been injured. Around 40,000 central security personnel, besides the Manipur Police, were deployed to control the violence and bring back normalcy in the state.

