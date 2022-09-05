Save Sharda Committee Kashmir Holds Charri Mubarak Yatra Up To LoC On Sharda Divas

On the ocassion of Sharda Divas, the Save Sharda Committee Kashmir organised a first Charri Mubarak yatra upto white line, which is the last point on Line of Control (LoC), on September 4.

Because of the geographical location and the relations between India and Pakistan, this area has not got a lot of media coverage or even yatri footfall in the recent times.

This year, however, the yatris were greeted by Advisor to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar. Social Activist Javed Beigh also participated in this event starting with puja at the under-construction Sharda temple, which was followed by a holy bath at the meeting point of Kishenganga & Qazi nag in Teetwal.

Later, around 150 participants of all faiths participated in a yatra from the Sharda Temple to the Crossing Bridge. To welcome the yatris, some 50 supporters of the Sharda mission from both sides of the LoC, led by the National Equality Party, gathered across the bridge in Chilhana.

Hundreds of people from all over the LoC gathered on Chilhana TCP to welcome the Sharda committee members last year as well.

The Sharda Shrine which is considered as a 'Mahashaktipeeth' was an ancient Hindu temple and a University, as per sources. It now lies in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) in ruins and the last puja took place at the temple in 1948.

Request for cross-LoC tourism

Reiterating the call for cross-LoC religious and historical tourism, head of Save Sharda Committee Kashmir Ravinder Pandita urged the governments of India and Pakistan to alter the laws governing Line of Control permits to include cross-Line pilgrimages.

To demonstrate the locations of cross-LoC pilgrimages, the yatris were carrying a banner with photos of Sharda Peeth and Dargah Hazratbal and supporters from both sides of the Line of Control shouted chants in favour of Sharda Peeth's reopening.

Image: Republic World