'Save The Saviour': IMA To Lead Protest Against Assault On Health Workers On June 18

While doctors and healthcare professionals have been at the forefront in fight against COVID-19, cases of assaut against doctors are surfacing from across the country. Now, Indian Medical Association (IMA) has decided to lead a protest with health workers on June 18 against assault on healthcare professionals with the slogan 'Save the Saviour'.

IMA demands law against assault on health workers

On Saturday, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) underlined that it is the responsibility of the central government to guarantee the safety of healthcare professionals and called for a law prohibiting assaults on physicians and nurses. IMA President Dr JA Jayalal, noted, "Doctors serving in COVID wards have been beaten & brutally assaulted in Bihar, West Bengal, Assam, UP, and Karnataka. It is the responsibility of the govt to ensure the safety & security of frontline workers who are working amid a pandemic."

He added, "We demand that govt brings a central protection law with provisions under CrPC & IPC and also ensure that all govt and private hospital have a mandatory security structure. Indian Medical Association (IMA) will lead a protest of healthcare workers on June 18 against the assault on healthcare professionals with the 'Save the Saviour' slogan. No hospitals will be closed. Doctors will bear black badge, black mask, or black shirt."

Assault cases against doctors, health workers

According to reports, the voluntary medical organisation revealed that 719 doctors have died as a result of the COVID pandemic's second wave, with Bihar having the highest number of deaths. As per reports, 111 people died in Bihar, 109 in Delhi, 79 in Uttar Pradesh, 63 in West Bengal, and 43 in Rajasthan. Andhra Pradesh recorded 35 deaths, whereas Telangana recorded 36 doctors who died as a result of the illness. Tamil Nadu had 32 doctors killed, while Karnataka and Kerala had 9 and 24 doctors killed, respectively.

Picture Credit: ANI